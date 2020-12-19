Big blue goals challenge

We wish for all of our readers a wonderful holiday season free from sickness. Wear your mask, keep your distance when out shopping or in a large group, and wash your hands often.
The New Year is when many of us decide to make changes to improve our minds and bodies. The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service can help you achieve your 2021 goals while earning UK-related prizes through its Big Blue Goals program. The challenges are opened to everyone, male and female.
The program begins January 4 and offers challenges that are designed to improve your physical activity, nutrition, and family relationships. You can participate in up to six challenges. As you complete the challenges, you become eligible for prizes. The program ends March 12.
Registration for the challenge closes on January 4 so register today. To register, visit http://ukfcs.net/BBGstart. The challenge will run through a platform called Goalify that you can either access through their website or download the app on Android and Apple devices. Each day, the platform will ask you to enter information as you work toward a goal.
You can also register at the local extension office and complete the challenge on paper, if you choose. T-Shirts will be awarded to those registrants that complete their challenge. For more information, follow the Pulaski County extension's social media pages or contact the Pulaski County office of the UK Cooperative Extension Service.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate based on race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
The following is a Chicken and Dressing Casserole your family will enjoy. Remember if you have left over turkey, use that instead of the chicken.
Chicken and Dressing Casserole
2 cups cooked, shredded chicken
2 cups crumbled cornbread
1 cup crumbled biscuits (or 1 cup crumbled toasted bread)
2 cups chicken broth
3 eggs, beaten
¼ cup milk
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped celery
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon sage
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly coat a 13 by 9 pan with cooking spray. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Pour into prepared pan.
Bake at 400 degrees 50 to 60 minutes or until top is lightly browned.
