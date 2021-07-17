Big South Fork NRRA Annual Photo Contest Deadline July 31

The deadline for submitting entries into the 2021 Big South Fork photography contest is 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Images may show wildlife, plant life, natural landscapes, historic areas, weather, or people interacting with nature within the boundaries of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. All photographs should accurately reflect the subject matter and the scene as it appeared.
Photographs may be submitted into one of seven categories:
• Dark Skies - Photographs that show a view of the night sky
• Human History -- Photographs that historic or culturally significant structures
• Flora & Fauna -- Animals in their natural habitat, including close-ups of invertebrates, or plants in their natural habitat, including close-ups of flowers, fungi, lichen, and algae
• Youth -- Entries in any category by photographers under 18 years of age
• Kentucky Landscapes -- Expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Kentucky park boundaries
• Tennessee Landscapes -- Expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Tennessee park boundaries.
• Recreation - Photographs of people participating in recreational activities
Entries will be judged on technical excellence, originality, creativity, visual impact, and artistic merit. Judges' decisions are final. Selected images will be printed for an exhibition at Bandy Creek Visitor Center on Friday, September 3. Selected images may also be displayed on the internet and other venues.
The contest is open to all photographers, except National Park Service employees and their immediate families and household members. Each person may only submit two photos into the competition. All photos must be in a digital format. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed entry form with all information clearly filled out. Entry forms may be downloaded from https://www.nps.gov/biso/planyourvisit/biso-photocontest.htm.
Entries may be emailed to biso_information@nps.gov, hand-delivered or mailed to the park headquarters at Big South Fork NRRA, 4564 Leatherwood Road, Oneida, Tennessee 37841, Attn: Photo Exhibit. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, July 31.
For more information on the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, please call (423) 286-7275.
