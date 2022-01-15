Big South Fork NRRA continues to make improvements to Kentucky District of the Park

During the past two years the Kentucky District of Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has experienced numerous improvements and upgrades to facilities ranging from trails to exhibits, and buildings. Approximately 25 percent of the park's land base is in Kentucky, and the park recently completed two million dollars of upgrades in the northern part of the park including:
1. Reconstruction of Blue Heron Overlook and Gazebo
2. Rehabilitation of all ghost structures at Mine-18, decking of Blue Heron Tipple Bridge
3. Constructing new fencing along Mine-18 Exhibit Trail and Mine-18 Area
4. Exterior rehabilitation of Yahoo Falls and Bear Creek Campground restrooms
5. Lay new paving to Blue Heron and Blue Heron Overlook Roads and Blue Heron Campground
6. Rehabilitation of Guy Kidd Multiple Use and Stooping Oak Multiple Use Trails
7. Rehabilitation of Devils Jump, Bear Creek, and Split Bow Arch Overlooks
"In spite of winter storms, spring floods, a dramatic increase in park visitors, and a national pandemic, park staff have gone above and beyond in their efforts to care for this very special place," said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas.
This year's projects in the Kentucky District of Big South Fork will cost more than two million dollars and will include:
1. Maintain Yahoo Falls Trail
2. Maintain Blue Heron Loop Trails
3. Maintain Bear Creek Loop Horse Trail
4. Rehabilitation of Yahoo Falls Picnic Area
5. Replacement of Mine 18 sewage system
6. Rehabilitation of Bear Creek Horse Campground
7. Replacement of Interpretive Waysides at Blue Heron
8. Upgrade of electrical pedestals at Blue Heron and Bear Creek Campgrounds
For more information, please contact Big South Fork NRRA at 423-569-9778.
