Kentucky Blood Center is reminding Kentuckians of the importance of donating blood, especially as elective surgeries resume this week at the 70 hospitals KBC serves across the state.
Blood donors showed remarkable support at the onset of the global pandemic in March as many first-time donors and people who had not donated in many years came out to save lives and ensure an adequate blood supply. With the suspension of elective surgeries and procedures in Kentucky, the blood supply remained healthy throughout April. Now, as the nonprofit prepares for larger orders from its hospital partners, it is encouraging donors to roll up their sleeves again.
"We were overwhelmed by the support we saw from donors in March," Bill Reed, Kentucky Blood Center CEO said. "It's just as important for those donors to keep this healthy habit going and donate again. Blood has a shelf life, so we need donors to give the gift of life on a frequent basis."
KBC continues to require appointments during the COVID-19 crisis to ensure social distancing at its donor centers and on mobile blood drives. Donors are also encouraged to complete their health history questionnaire online
(QuickPass<\https://kybloodcenter.org/quick-pass/>) on the day of donation to limit their time at the facility. Per new state requirements, beginning May 11, donors will be required to wear a face covering when visiting our donor centers or mobile blood drives. KBC will also take the temperature of all donors when entering the facility (or mobile blood drive) and during the screening process.
As always, donors should be feeling well on the day of donation. To make an appointment to donate or to review all of the steps KBC is taking to ensure donor safety during the global pandemic, visit www.kybloodcenter.org. Appointments also can be made by calling 800-775-2522.
