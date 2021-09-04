Blue Heron Ghost Train rolls next week

September is a great time to experience traditional storytelling at the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. Watch on Facebook or YouTube starting next Saturday for the 11th Annual Blue Heron Ghost Train. Talented local storytellers Beth Kilburn, Jim Buck, Robert Stephens, Lounicia Hughett, and Jordan Hughett will, through the age-old tradition of the spoken word, share their chilling tales from around the region.
The first storyteller will perform on Saturday, September 11, at 8:00 PM ET with a different storyteller entertaining you each night through Wednesday, September 15. Hear spooky tales from the hills and hollows of the Cumberland Plateau, experience the beauty of Kentucky, and the solitude of Blue Heron & Mine-18 all from the comfort of your own home via the park's Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Want to meet the Blue Heron Ghost Train storytellers? Join them on Saturday, September 11th at 6:00 pm ET at the Blue Heron Depot for a one-hour program. Bring a lawn chair and your favorite snack and get ready to be entertained with a variety of short stories.
For more information, please call the Bandy Creek Visitor Center at 423-286-7275.
