86 YEARS AGO
MARCH 14, 1934
Edwards Dies by Explosion of Stove
Mrs. Maggie Edwards, 32, wife of Mr. John Edwards, died at the Somerset General Hospital at 2:30 o'clock Tuesday afternoon as the result of burns received when a cooking stove exploded at her home at Ruth at 5 o'clock Tuesday morning.
Mr. Edwards, her husband, was painfully burned about the face and hands when he attempted to save her. He is confined at the hospital for treatment.
According to reports received here, Mrs. Edwards was attempting to build a fire hurriedly in her cooking stove as she was preparing breakfast.
It is said that she threw high-test kerosene in the stove, causing an explosion which threw burning gas and oil about the room and on Mrs. Edwards' clothes. She was badly burned over her entire body and although she was conscious through Tuesday afternoon, little hope was held for her recovery.
Mr. Edwards is a member of the Pulaski Fiscal Court from the Seventh Magisterial District and is a prominent farmer and business man.
Mrs. Edwards was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matt A. Waddle of Ferguson. She was prominently known both here and in the county. She was a consecrated member of the Baptist Church and was a devoted mother and wife.
1,000 Apply for Free Seeds
The Relief Garden Office, which has been opened in the rear of the relief office room on East Mt. Vernon Street, has received applications from more than 1,000 Pulaski County citizens.
Those on direct relief are given preference since their family records have been personally investigated by the relief workers and they have been found to be in need.
Mr. W. E. Randall, who has charge of the garden project here, stated today that the garden office will be kept open until March 25 to receive applications.
Hines in Frankfort
U.S. Deputy Marshal Ben P. Hines was in Frankfort Monday where he took five Federal prisoners from Danville to the March term of Federal Court.
Furniture too Much for Screen Star
Out of Los Angeles - Kay Francis, of the screen, testified that her third husband, Kenneth McKenna, assumed a superior and sarcastic air, wouldn't even let her arrange the furniture to her liking in their home and tried to tell her how to dress.
She was granted a divorce.
Gossett Faces Liquor Charges
Walter "Buck" Gossett was fined $100 and sentenced to 30 days in jail by a jury in Police Court Tuesday afternoon as the result of liquor possession charges growing out of a raid at his store on Bourne Ave., Friday afternoon.
Gossett also faces charges of possessing whiskey and of possessing stolen property, trials of which were continued today in county court to March 22.
The Gossett Store was raided at 3 o'clock Friday afternoon by Police Chief J. B. Jasper, Detective George Blaydes and Patrolmen George Bugg and Herbert Norfleet and Deputy Sherriff Jack Edwards.
Three gallons of liquor and a quantity of empty jars and bottles were found and confiscated.
A second raid was made on Gossett at about 9'o'clock Friday night by the same group of officers. Police Chief Jasper stated that Gossett poured five gallons of liquor out in the floor when he saw them coming.
Part of this, which was left in a keg, was seized.
During the second raid, officers also found 20 cans of corn which it is claimed were stolen from the Eubank Canning Company plant. Gossett stated that he bought the corn from another party and did not know it was stolen. He made bond in all cases and was released.
Repair Machines Destroyed
Machinery for heating and mixing road patching material was destroyed by fire on the Burnside-Tateville Road Monday where the state highway department is working on a surface repair job.
The fire was started when an oil tube broke, causing heated oil to come in contact with the burner's flames.
Injured in Fall
Mrs. James Dick, 73, of King Bee, received a broken hip in a fall at her home Tuesday.
She is in a serious condition.
Ard Shot
Huford Ard, 22 years old, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hamp Ard of Naomi, was shot three times, about six o'clock Saturday night, allegedly by Clarence Merricks.
He was brought to the Somerset General Hospital suffering from wounds in his right arm, left thigh and right side.
Ard stated that the shooting occurred while he was feeding horses at his father's barn. He said there had been no ill feeling or argument between him and Merricks.
Ard swore out a warrant for Merricks arrest, charging him with shooting with intent to kill.
The wounded man's condition is not considered serious.
Safe Blown and Looted
Approximately $35 in cash and $135 in checks were stolen from the safe at the office of the South Kentucky Pipe Line Company on the Burnside Pike Friday night.
The thieves gained entrance through a rear door and are believed to have blown the safe. Officers have been unable to establish any clues in the case.
Prather Named Home Appraiser
Mr. Thomas B. Prather has been appointed appraiser for the Home Owners Loan Corporation in Pulaski County to succeed Mr. W. B. Denney.
Mr. Prather is also abstractor of titles for the Home Owners Loan Corporation and the Federal Land Bank under Mr. John M. Perkins, attorney for both of these federal corporations.
Mr. Prather's knowledge of real estate values and also of real estate titles is well known in Pulaski County where he has been engaged in the real estate business for the past 30 years.
At Press Meeting
George A. Joplin, Jr., editor of The Commonwealth, attended a meeting of officers and members of the executive committee of the Kentucky Press Association in Louisville Saturday. Mr. Joplin is President of the state association.
It was decided to hold the annual summer meeting at Owensboro June 21, 22 and 23. The K. P. A. accepted responsibility for administering the code of the Graphic Arts Industry in Kentucky.
Former Somerset Star Named Football Coach at Indiana
Bo McMillin, football and basketball star on the Somerset High teams in the fall of 1916 and winter of 1917, has been elected head football coach at the University of Indiana, Bloomington, Ind.
His salary is reported to be $12,500 a year.
McMillin gained national recognition on the gridiron at Centre College. In 1919 he was selected on Walter Camp's first All-American team. He scored the touchdown for the Colonels in 1921 that resulted in Centre's 6-0 defeat of Harvard.
Since leaving Centre, McMillin has coached at Geneva, Centenary and Kansas State. He has been at Kansas State for the last six years. McMillin was not an applicant for the IU post, but was sought out for it. He will take charge of spring practice at Indiana this week.
Virginia Theatre
Wednesday - "Sleepers East" with Wynne Gibson and Preston Foster.
Thursday - "Fugitive Lovers" starring Robert Montgomery.
Friday - "Mandalay" starring Kay Francis.
Saturday - "The Fighting Code" starring Buck Jones with Diane Sinclair.
Monday - "Shadows of Sing Sing"
Tuesday - Cecil B. DeMille's "Four Frightened People" with Claudette Colbert, Herbert Marshall, Hary Boland and William Gargan.
Science Hill Popularity Contest
The winners in the Popularity Contest conducted by the "Hilltopper" staff of the High School Annual were as follows: Best looking girl, Lillian Pike; best athlete, Omar Phelps; most popular girl, Iva Fugate; most popular boy, Charles Hines.
The vote was close in all the contests. These winners will have their pictures in the annual.
To Be Paroled
Herman Rogers of this county will be released on parole from the Kentucky House of Reform at Greendale within the next 10 days, it was announced at the institution.
Moody Sentenced
Amos Moody was fined a total of $70 and costs and sentenced to 10 days in jail by a jury in Pulaski County Court today.
He was charged with shooting on the highway and with disturbing religious worship.
He was held to the grand jury on another charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Baptist Netters to Meet Christian Church Team
The young men's class of the First Baptist Church basketball team will meet the Christian Church team Thursday night on the Armory Court of the Hotel Beecher. The game will be called at 7:30 o'clock.
This promises to be an excellent game as both teams have players of no mean ability.
The Baptist team is coached by Lum Allen, former coach of Somerset High, and is made up of such stars as John Cooper, Frank Ellis, George Hunter, Allen and Robert Noel.
The Christian quintet is composed of Rev. Fisher, Jack Burke, "Red" Garrison, "Mutt" Inman and Paul Dexheimer,
Tickets are being sold by members of Somerset High School's "S" Club, admission is 15 cents.
Hardware Store Robbed
Burglars entered the Baisley Hardware Store Friday night and took $30 from the cash register. No merchandise was taken. Entrance to the building was gained by breaking out a window in the rear of the store.
No trace of the robbers has been found.
Distributing Bock Beer
T. E. Godby, distributor for Falls City Beer in this territory, is busy this week supplying his customers with the well-known old Falls City Bock Beer, which made its appearance Saturday.
Somerset Singers on the Radio
Miss Virginia Murrell and Miss Helen Farmer are singing in the soprano trio on the Stephens Collins Foster program that is heard each Friday at 1 o'clock over the University of Kentucky extension station of WHAS. This program, which will continue for 11 more weeks, is of more than usual interest to Somerset listeners.
Commented
