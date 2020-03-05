Pulaskians have the opportunity to speak to Abraham Lincoln this Thursday, in the form of Nashville's renowned Lincoln impersonator Dennis Boggs.
"Meet Mr. Lincoln" will be at the Mill Springs Battlefield Museum and Visitor's Center next Thursday, March 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The enlightening and educational presentation is free and open to the public.
Boggs will tell the life story of our 16th President as Abraham Lincoln may have told it himself, from his birth in Kentucky to his assassination at Ford's Theater.
Throughout the week, Boggs will also make presentations at local schools.
For more information, call (606) 636-4045 or check out our event page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.