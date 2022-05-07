Branscum earns 100% NFIB Small Business Voting Record

The state office of the National Federation of Independent Business recently announced that Representative Josh Branscum achieved a 100% NFIB voting record in the 2021-22 session of the General Assembly.
"It's important to have elected leaders who understand the challenges facing Kentucky's small business and will do everything they can to enable small businesses to grow and create jobs," NFIB State Director Tom Underwood said.
During his time in the legislature Representative Branscum has earned a reputation as an outspoken advocate for Kentucky's small businesses and the role they play in creating jobs and strengthening communities.
"As executive vice president of a family business myself, I understand firsthand the challenges that businesses like ours have faced over the past few years," Branscum added. "During my time as a legislator, I am working to ensure that small businesses are able to thrive in our state."
Underwood said the NFIB Voting Record does not reflect every element considered by a lawmaker when voting, nor does it represent a complete profile of a legislator. The 2021-22 voting record includes eight key votes in both chambers on critical issues such as tax relief, unemployment reform, and COVID-19 recovery.
To learn more about NFIB in Kentucky, visit www.NFIB.com/KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.