Broccoli - The other super green

When shopping for groceries does broccoli come to your mind as a side dish or even part of the main course? If it doesn't then it should! After all, what's not to love? It's naturally nutritious, fairly inexpensive, and fun to dress up. Keep reading to learn more about this affordable, stalky favorite.
Broccoli's Roots
Broccoli seems to have been bred from cabbage in the Mediterranean, specifically in Italy. The word "broccoli" means "the flowering bud of a cabbage." Broccoli is actually fairly new to the US -- did you know that it's only been growing here since 1925?
Italy and Asia grow and consume quite a bit of broccoli. In the US, broccoli is available year-round and is grown primarily in California as well as Arizona, Texas, and Oregon.
Broccolini, often dubbed "baby broccoli" is a cross between broccoli and Chinese kale. It was first cultivated in 1993 in Japan and is now grown in California, Arizona, and Mexico.
Nutritional Stats
A cup of raw broccoli provides 55 calories and is a source of vitamin K and fiber. In addition, broccoli is a source of folate.
While most people go for just the broccoli florets, don't toss those woody stems! They can be cut into rounds and cooked, or shredded and made into broccoli slaw. They're good sources of fiber and can be surprisingly sweet.
Like other vegetables in the cabbage family, broccoli is a great source of vitamin C and beta-carotene. The cancer-fighting phytochemicals in broccoli are more bioavailable when broccoli is lightly cooked, such as in a microwave (for 3 to 4 minutes) or steamed.
Health Benefits
When it comes to your health, you really can't go wrong with broccoli. As part of the cabbage family, it's a source of the isothiocyanate sulforaphane, which has been found to have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. In addition, a review of studies suggested that along with other cruciferous vegetables, broccoli may aid in the prevention of MS, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.
Broccoli intake may also help reduce the damaging effects of liver disease. In rodent studies, 2-week consumption of a diet with 10% broccoli has been found to alter 25 different metabolites in the blood, including glutathione, which is linked with health promotion and disease prevention. These metabolites reflect changes in gut bacteria and liver health. More studies are needed on humans, but the initial findings from these rodent studies are promising.
One other bonus of broccoli intake is its impact on blood sugar. A small study indicates that broccoli consumption may improve insulin resistance in men with type 2 diabetes. Subjects that consumed broccoli for 12 weeks while doing aerobic exercise had more improvements in beta-cell function than those that consumed a placebo.
How to Enjoy
Broccoli
There are plenty of ways to enjoy this versatile vegetable. Next time, try to...
Steam broccoli in a microwave for 3 to 5 minutes and season with a touch of pesto.
Brush broccoli florets and rounds with olive oil and roast them with garlic and lemon juice.
Chop broccoli into very fine pieces and make it into a slaw with poppy seed dressing, almond slivers, and dried cherries.
Grill broccoli along with peppers, onions, and zucchini
Add broccoli to your favorite stir fry with green beans, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
Try broccoli in a quiche or omelet.
Add chopped broccoli to pasta, rice, or other grain dishes.
Enjoy raw broccoli with your favorite hummus or yogurt dip.
A great recipe to try is
Broccoli Grape Pasta Salad:
Ingredients:
3/4 cup diced pecans
8 ounces whole grain pasta (bow tie or other type)
5 slices turkey bacon
2 cups seedless red grapes
1 pound fresh broccoli
3/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise
1/4 cup honey
1/3 cup diced red onion
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
Yield:
16, 1/2 cup servings
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan for 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through. Prepare 8 ounces of pasta according to package directions. Cook bacon according to package directions. Cool and crumble into small pieces. Cut the broccoli florets form stems and separate florets into small pieces using the tip of a paring knife. Slice 2 cups of grapes into halves. Whisk together mayonnaise, honey, diced red onion and vinegar in a large mixing bowl. Add broccoli, cooked pasta and grapes; stir to coat. Cover and chill for 30 minutes. Stir in bacon crumbles and diced pecans just before serving.
Nutritional Analysis:
160 calories
7 g fat
1 g saturated fat
5 mg cholesterol
125 mg sodium
24 g carbohydrate
3 g fiber
9 g sugars
4 g protein
This would make another great side dish for your family gatherings and cookouts this coming weekend. Super easy and you can make ahead of time, and who doesn't love saving time!
