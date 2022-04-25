BSF 2nd Annual Decoration Day Cemetery Quest is May 7

Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area will be celebrating the deeply rooted tradition of Decoration Day on the Cumberland Plateau with its second annual Cemetery Quest event. The event will take place in the Tennessee district of the park beginning at 9:00 am (ET) at Bandy Creek Visitor Center and take participants to eight different cemeteries located throughout the region in search of site-specific information.
Participants who successfully complete their cemetery quest by 4:00 pm (ET) will earn a unique challenge coin and 20 points toward the GO BIG 2022 Challenge. This year, participants can also complete the cemetery quest throughout the month of May, still earning the unique challenge coin when submitting their booklets by 4 pm ET on Tuesday, May 31.
Pick up your Decoration Day Cemetery Quest booklet at Bandy Creek Visitor Center or download it from our website after 9 am ET on Saturday, May 7 at: www.nps.gov/biso/planyourvisit/decoration-day-cemeteryquest.htm.
Mark this exciting and fun event on your calendar and join us as we celebrate this powerful Appalachian tradition that honors and remembers the human history of the Big South Fork region.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the park at (423) 286-7275.
