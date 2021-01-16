Austin Peay State University congratulates Kendall Burgess of Somerset, KY, on being offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the Fall 2021 semester.
Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 GPA qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.
Anyone interested in earning a college degree without being overwhelmed with student debt needs to give Austin Peay State University a fresh look. The University, which U.S. News and World Report recently named one of the top 25 regional public schools in the South, prides itself on graduating 41% of its students with no debt.
And in 2018, the University implemented a 43.5 percent out-of-state tuition reduction as a way of improving diversity at the regional university. In many cases, Austin Peay's tuition rates are now below what universities in other states offer their own residents.
The hard work and commitment to academic excellence of the students named above have paid off, and APSU is excited they chose to "Be A Gov" for their higher education.
To find out more about the University and its out-of-state offerings, visit www.apsu.edu/outofstate.
