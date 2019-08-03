87 YEARS AGO
August 3, 1932
Two Killed in Church Yard Fight
The Piney Grove Church Yard at Quinton was the scene of a sharp gun battle Wednesday night during revival services at the church that resulted in the death of two men and the wounding of three others. The dead men are Murphy Johnson, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. B. Johnson, of Sloans Valley, who was killed instantly as he ran to the assistance of a deputy sheriff and Tom East, 31, of Quinton, a brother of the man whom K. M. Brown, of Sloans Valley, a deputy sheriff, had gone to Quinton to arrest.
East died at the Pulaski Hospital at 12 o'clock, he received four bullet wounds, three through the stomach and one in the right arm.
The wounded men are Deputy Sheriff Brown, 54, who was shot through the abdomen and in the right leg, J. H. "Bunk" Hardwick of Tateville, a former Deputy Sheriff who was shot in the right shoulder and arm, and Dick East who was shot twice in the left leg.
A warrant charging Dick East with murder was issued Tuesday.
According to Deputy Brown, Tom East started the trouble when he seemed under the influence of alcohol when he and Hardwick walked in front of the church. Brown told East to consider himself under arrest and East cursed him, and told him he was going to kill him when he pulled his gun and began firing.
Somerset Youths Honored
A crack company was selected by officers of the C.M.T.C. for the exhibition drill at Fort Knox, Saturday, visitor's day, and three Somerset boys were chosen as officers. They were William J. Barnes, cadet captain; W. Floyd Morrow, Jr., and James L. Ping, second lieutenants.
This was an unusual honor for Somerset and the young men as there were 1,500 boys in the camp. The three officers are now eligible for commissions in the organized reserve corps.
Several thousand people witnessed the exhibition drill and parade at the camp Saturday.
Got Milk….Money?
The Somerset Creamery Company announced this morning that the price of milk for August will be 20 percent more than that paid in June and July. A decided increase in receipts is expected at the plant.
Dykes Youth Struck by Mill Rock
Cordell Bolton, 16 years old, the son of Postmaster Neal Bolton, of Dykes, was killed at the Fount Boyd Farm near his home Tuesday morning at 7 o'clock where he and George Sears, 31, were running a grist mill.
The mill rock, weighing 300 pounds, broke into four pieces and one piece, weighing about 70 pounds, struck Bolton with great force just back of the right ear, fracturing his skull. The youth died 30 minutes after he was injured, never regaining consciousness.
Sears, who was standing on the other side of the mill was also hit by a piece of the stone and knocked down. He was cut about the face and leg badly, was shaken up, but no bones broken.
The mill stone, which was used to grind the corn into meal, was set to run 400 revolutions per minute. At first it was believed that someone placed a stick of dynamite in the mill, causing an explosion. An investigation by citizens of Dykes proved this was not the case.
Infected Pimple Results in Death
A small pimple on the leg that became infected caused the death of Mr. Charles Stephens, 42 years old, of Newberg, Iowa, at the Somerset General Hospital Sunday night.
Death was due to blood poisoning. Mr. Stephens lived only a few hours after he was admitted to the hospital. He had come to this county to visit his mother.
Whiskey Stolen from Police Judge's Office
A half-gallon of moonshine whiskey found by officers in a car driven by T. D. Neeley of McCreary County the night of July 23 and confiscated by them was stolen from the office of Police Judge R. B. Waddle in the city hall building last week.
The whiskey was being kept as evidence. It is not known how the whiskey was taken from the Judge's office, but it is believed someone found the door unlocked and made the haul.
Neeley, who is charged with transporting whiskey, is in the Whitley City jail, facing a housebreaking charge.
Clothing Robbed from Home
Burglars entered the home of Mr. Dudley E. Denton on the Stanford Road Sunday night between 7 and 9 o'clock and carried off 15 suits of men's clothing, six pairs of shoes, all of Mr. Denton's and his son's shirts and a camel hair overcoat.
Four of the suits carried off belonged to the late Frank Denton, who was drowned in Herrington Lake in June, 1931.
The intruders entered the house through the front door, which was unlocked. They spurned women's clothing that hung in the closets with the men's suits.
Opening New Store
Mr. Elmer Hughes will open a general merchandise store in the Pinnell Building on the Square Aug. 13.
Men's, women's and children's clothing, Peter's shoes and other merchandise will be carried in stock.
Paul R. Hughes will be associated with his father in the business.
Flag Raising at Bryant School
There will be a flag raising at the Bryant School, near Sugar Hill, Friday morning, sponsored by the Junior Order United American Mechanics. All juniors are requested to meet at the hall here and go out in a body.
Dr. R. J. Yoak will present the Bible, Judge E. T. Wesley the flag, and talks will be made by Dr. E. M. Ewers and one of the county health nurses. The public is cordially invited to attend. There will be dinner of the ground.
Virginia Theater
Wednesday and Thursday - Elissa Landi in "Devil's Lottery," Fox News and comedy.
Friday and Saturday - Edmund Lowe in "Attorney for the Defense," Serial and comedy.
Monday and Tuesday - Ann Harding in "Westward Passage," Pathe News and cartoon.
Sewing Machines Found
Four sewing machines, some silverware, and china stolen from the Ferguson School were recovered by county and city authorities last week and Edward Lewis, 18, and Hobert Dykes, 35, were arrested on charges of school house breaking.
Each denied the charge and was released on bond. Two of the machines were found hidden in weeds on Rufe Leese's farm, near the school and two were found in a straw sack on Lum Allen's farm near Elihu, Friday by Constable Brit Cruse, Chief of Police Robert Warren, and Deputy Sheriff George Tate, who were tipped off later that afternoon.
The sewing machined were not damaged.
Taxi Driver Dislocates Wrist
Mr. H. C. Pence, driver for the Le Grande Taxi Co., met with the misfortune of having his right wrist dislocated Monday afternoon while driving a taxi on Clifty Road, west of the city limits. The front wheel of the car Pence was driving struck a rock in the road, twisting the steering gear in such a manner as to cause the steering wheel to turn quickly.
Former City Teacher Dies
Mrs. A. D. Reid of Louisville, Ky., died last Friday. She formerly lived here and taught several terms of Delsarte and physical culture in Somerset.
Many of our young people took lessons from her and were in her entertainments.
Wanting 80 Through Casey County
Senator E. C. Moore, Mr. Chas. F. Montgomery, Judge E. L. Cundiff, and Mr. and Mrs. G. P. Garner were in Frankfort yesterday.
They appeared before the highway commission asking them to route Road 80 through Casey County.
Marriage Licenses
Victor Hargis, 22, farmer of Ula, and Inna Wamble, 18, daughter of J. R. and Ella Wamble of Ano, were married by Rev. Geo W. Shadoan Friday, July 29 in Somerset.
S. S. Lovell, 70, farmer of Dabney, and Mrs. Mary Owens, 69, of Eubank, were married today, Aug. 3, by Rev. H. J. Ridner at Bobtown.
Camp Fire Girls Have Outing
The Stearns Camp Fire Girls, chaperoned by Mrs. Sam Telleschow, Mrs. Albert Hickman, Mrs. Arthur Wheeldon, Mrs. Owen Anderson, Miss Monique Telleschow and Miss Elizabeth McNamara are spending this week on W. H. Ramsey's houseboat, "The Waitsboro," on the Cumberland River.
Tennis Tourney Winners
Vertrees Weddle and Howard Sitton Jr., defeated Louis Lowenthal Jr., and Travis Cobb in the doubles final in the city tennis tournament.
Five sets were played and the scores were 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 and 6-4. Cobb was the winner of the singles.
Honor Camper
John Robert Dexheimer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Dexheimer, was selected as one of four honor campers at the Y.M.C.A. camp.
Camp Daniel Boone, on the Kentucky River, which closed Friday, had its officials consider multiple points in making the awards.
Somerset Loses in Extra Innings
The Somerset baseball team dropped its first league game Sunday to Eubank, 6-4. The game went 11 innings, Ruffner, who relieved Shadoan, was the losing pitcher.
Reid collected two doubles to fatten his batting average. The same teams will play here next Sunday and the largest crown of the season is expected.
Home on Furlough
Midshipman Reed Cundiff of the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md., arrived home Saturday on a furlough which he will spend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. B. Cundiff.
Hand Bruised
Henry Hopper, left fielder for the Somerset baseball team is suffering with a bruised left hand. The hand was lanced this morning and it will be several days before he can play with his team.
Huff Home Burned
An empty house belonging to Mr. W. R. Huff of West Somerset was burned Wednesday night. It is thought the house was set on fire, as it had not been occupied for some time.
Faces From The Past
Jamison Brumm in 1996
Mrs. Larry Martin, new missionary, in 1976
James Miller
Bill Mauney in 1977. Teacher and head boys basketball coach at Pulaski High.
Greg Maurer in 1991
Ben S. Mattingly in 1993
