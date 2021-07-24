Burnside and Nancy Elementary receives national recognition for commitment to empowering students

Burnside and Nancy have been recognized as a 2020-21 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. They are two of just 310 schools across the U.S. to receive this honor for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.
Burnside's PLTW program and Teacher, Amanda Cox and Nancy's PLTW program and Teacher, Karla Johnson have provided their students with opportunities to learn about math, science, robotics, STEM opportunities, coding. Our students have learned to think creatively and to work as a team to accomplish a task. The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Burnside and Nancy had to have more than 75 percent of the student body participating in the program and had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level during the 2019-20 school year.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at, math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects. "It is a great honor to recognize Burnside and Nancy for their unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the unusual circumstances and unique challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presented to the educational landscape this past year," said Dr. Vince Bertram, President and CEO of PLTW. "They should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students' potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose."Burnside and Nancy are part of a community of PreK-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging, and empowering learning opportunities. For more information about PLTW's recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition. For more information on Burnside Elementary's PLTW Launch program, contact Amanda Cox or April Mounce at 606-561-4250 or Nancy Elementary's PLTW Launch program, contact Karla Johnson or Michael Gregg at 606-636-6338.
