80 YEARS AGO
FEBRUARY 28, 1940
Two Pulaski High Schools May Not Open
There is grave doubt that 78 Class B High Schools, two of them located in this county, will be open for the 1940-41 term because of their inability to meet enrollment requirements laid down three years ago by the State Board of Education.
The two county high schools in danger are Mt. Victory and Burnside. Vigorous efforts will be made by the authorities to prevent their closing.
July is the deadline for meeting the minimum state requirements of 60 pupils for Class B High Schools and 100 pupils for Class A High Schools.
Mt. Victory High School had 47 students enrolled on Nov. 1 with only two pupils in the junior class. Many of these students live off of roads and wouldn't be able to attend high school in any other section of the county.
Sportsmen Heading into City
Sportsmen from all sections of Kentucky will converge of Somerset May 13 and 14 for the annual convention of the Kentucky League of Sportsmen.
Dennie Gooch is President of the league and Pulaski County Game and Fish Club will be the official host.
Plans for entertainment of the guests are being made by the local club of which Mr. C. N. Miller is President.
Outdoor entertainment will be provided by Bill Adkins, famous expert marksman, trick shot and comedian and Tony Acetta, former World's and now U. S. All-Around Bait and Fly Casting Champion. Tony is recognized as a wizard with either the bait casting or fly rod in accuracy or distance.
88 Cent Sale
The Somerset Department Store is featuring another of its popular 88 cent sales this week and many prices have been reduced in all departments of the store.
Science Hill Man Hurt
Ira Maxwell, 48, of Science Hill was found unconscious on Highway 27 near Science Hill last night and is believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run automobile driver.
He was found about 9 o'clock by Joe Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. M. Montgomery, and was rushed to Somerset General Hospital where his condition was reported serious. The accident occurred on the new stretch of Highway 27 which was built east of Science Hill to eliminate railroad crossings.
Maxwell is employed at C. M. Langdon's store in Science Hill and members of his family say they believed he was walking to the store from his home when the accident occurred.
Briar Jumpers top Pineville
Somerset High's Briar Jumpers defeated Pineville High's Mountain Lions, 13-6, in the annual spring football game between these two schools which was played at Pineville on Friday afternoon in the snow and mud.
The starting lineup for Somerset found Sears and Jasper at ends; McAllister and Stigall, tackles; Eggstein and H. Spears, guards; Ewers, center; Horton, fullback; Williams, tailback; centers, wingback; and Massey, Halfback.
Clean-Up Day
Somerset's annual Clean Up, Paint Up, Fix Up campaign will get underway Mon, April 29.
Mayor W. C. Norfleet and the City Council have pledged the co-cooperation of the city in the movement and express the hope that all property owners and renters will take this opportunity to give their premises a thorough spring cleaning and make necessary repairs when needed.
Dr. Fulkerson to Speak
Dr. H. K. Fulkerson, well known Somerset optometrist and director of the Department of Education of the Kentucky Association of Optometrist, will be one of the principal speakers on the educational program of the 27th annual convention and educational congress of the State Association at the Brown Hotel in Louisville April 21-23.
Dr. Fulkerson will lecture on "Visual Color Fields."
Collision
A truck driven by Earl Brown of the county WPA commodity department and a car driven by Vick Blers, Chattanooga Salesman, collided near Tateville at 12:40 o'clock this afternoon.
Both drivers were injured and taken to the Somerset General Hospital for treatment. Blers was cut about the mouth and his chest was injured.
Brown suffered painful injuries.
New Health Officer
Dr. Mildred Burton assumed her duties here Monday as director of the Pulaski County Health Department to succeed Dr. Edward Humphrey, who resigned to accept a similar position with the Mercer County Health Department at Harrodsburg.
Dr. Burton said today that several cases of measles have been reported at the Parker School in Somerset. She said the epidemic there is in a mild form, but warned that parents should be on guard for symptoms of the disease.
A case of tetanus, or lockjaw, has also been reported to the health department, Dr. Burton said.
Rotarians Elect
President
Miles H. Hardin, prominent young businessman of Somerset, was elected President of the Somerset Rotary Club at its weekly luncheon meeting at the Hotel Beecher.
He will succeed R. C. Reid, the retiring president.
Mr. Hardin has been a member of the board of directors for two years and is now serving as vice president.
Seven Named to Honor Society
Seven members of the junior class of Somerset High School were chosen this week for membership in the National Honor Society of the school and were installed in an impressive ceremony in the auditorium.
The students chosen were Margaret Hopkins, Naoma Dodson, Marie Denton, Mary Elizabeth Vaught, David Phelps, Jack Hill and Malcolm Pickens.
The members are selected on a basis of scholarship, leadership, character and service.
Miss Katherine Pettus, faculty sponsor, had charge of the installation program and the annual candle lighting service was held.
Marriage Licenses
Mr. Earl Smith, 33, of Liberty and Miss Verlie Bailey, 29, of Squib.
Mr. James Dykes, 20, and Miss Imogene Rogers, 17, both of Poplarville.
Mr. Smith Reece, 28, of Waynesburg and Miss Ercie Combest, 16, of Waynesburg.
Mr. D. Richardson, 42, of Ferguson and Miss Winnie Hall, 37, also of Ferguson.
Mr. Arnold Emerson, 22, of Kings Mountain and Miss Virginia Singleton, 18, of Waynesburg.
California Oil Man Here
I. Lee Burch of Los Angeles, California is interested in the development of several large oil fields and is now making his headquarters here.
Mr. Burch and a group of California Associates are interested in the Clinton County oil field and recently brought in a good producing well there.
Fords Sold at Eubank
The Eubank Garage announces sales and deliveries of Ford cars and trucks as follows: Luther Lay, Eubank, pickup truck; A. K. Caldwell, Eubank, pickup truck; Sam Allen, Somerset, four door; J. C. Walte, Somerset, a coupe.
Taking Over
James Tomlinson has taken over the East Highway 80 service station just outside the city limits and will handle Sinclair products. He will be assisted by Devin Holt.
Injured in Fall
The many friends of Mrs. Elizabeth Gregory will regret to hear that she fell Thursday at her home on South Main Street and fractured her hip.
Attends Dance
Mr. John Robert Dexheimer spent the weekend at the Phi Delta Theta house in Lexington and attended the Kappa Delta formal dance in the Bluegrass Room of the Union Building on the University of Kentucky campus.
Miss Nancy Brown of Urbana, Ohio accompanied him.
Sewing Institute
Mrs. Dewey Strunk, project supervisor of the W.P.A. Sewing Project, is attending a sewing institute in Corbin today.
The lesson will be making coveralls.
NEWS FROM APRIL 24, 1940
Couple Found Dead
Mrs. Susie McGraw, 80, was found dead on the roadside about half a mile from her home at Conrad at 9 o'clock Monday night.
A short time later her aged husband, Jasper McGraw, 89, was found dead in bed at their home.
Neighbors and friends expressed the belief that Mr. McGraw, who had been in ill health, had died while his wife was alone with him.
Mrs. McGraw then started for help at the home of some of the neighbors and probably suffered a heart attack and fell by the roadside.
Mr. and Mrs. McGraw, who had no children, lived on a farm on the Pulaski and Rockcastle County line.
High School Trio Sings at Luncheon
Members of the High School Girls Trio and their accompanist, Miss Bettie Jean Lindle, gave a delightful musical program at the luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club at the Hotel Beecher Tuesday.
The members of the trio are Misses Blanche Meece, Jeanne Sandusky, and Regina Owens.
The trio sang several beautiful selections, including their contest number in the State Music Festival.
Sears Buys Lumber Company
T. B. Sears purchased the Chaney Brother Lumber Company on Highway East 80 last week and has taken charge.
The plant is well equipped with machinery and a dry kiln.
Marriage License
Mr. Alden Farmer, 24, of Keno and Miss Ruby Davis, 21, also of Keno.
Commented
