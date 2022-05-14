Calvin Gates accepted into 2022 Governor's School for the Arts

Somerset High School junior Calvin Gates has been accepted to the Governor's School for the Arts for the 2022 class. The Governor's School for the Arts provides hands-on arts opportunities for the state's talented high school students who are dancers, actors, instrumental and vocal musicians, creative writers, future architects or visual artists. Calvin, a phenomenal actor, will be participating in the area of Drama. He has been an integral part of SHS Musical Productions shows for the past few years. Calvin is the son of Matthew and Allison Gates of Somerset.
GSA is an arts education program of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. This program is offered at no cost to the student, and is made available through funding from the state, as well as private fundraising. The value of GSA is $3,800 per student.
At GSA, professional artists and educators mentor Kentucky's finest young artists through three weeks of intense arts instruction. For these three weeks, the students live, breathe, eat and sleep, the arts. This exciting experience can be life-changing as the students meet new friends, explore their creativity, and discover new things about who they are and who they can be in the future.
The faculty, staff and students at Somerset High School wish Calvin congratulations and best of luck as he embarks on this journey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.