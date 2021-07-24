Campbell graduates with Department of Criminal Justice Training Class 517 Basic Training

David B. Campbell, a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is among 25 new graduates of the basic training academy.
"Today, your hard work in the academy has officially paid off, and we look forward to the good work you will do once you return home to your communities," said Gov. Beshear. "Thank you for your commitment to creating a safer commonwealth for all Kentucky's families."
The graduates of Class 517 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
"Choosing to follow the calling to law enforcement carries with it a commitment to honor, integrity, responsibility and professionalism," said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. "Be true to yourself, your oath, your fellow officers and the citizens who are depending on you."
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs' deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.
