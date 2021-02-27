Campbellsville University has been named an enhanced affiliate of the Kentucky Academy of Science (KAS).
"One of the greatest benefits of the designation is that any CU faculty or student can join the membership at no cost and qualify to attend and participate in the KAS Annual Meeting," Dr. Richie Kessler, associate professor of biology/environmental studies program coordinator, said.
KAS is a membership-based scientific society with a goal to aid scientific discovery and understanding in Kentucky.
"Maintaining the Enhanced Affiliate designation with the Kentucky Academy of Science (KAS) is a great benefit to all CU faculty and students who work in the sciences including the academic disciplines of psychology, physics, math, biology and environmental science," Kessler said.
Kessler said the annual meetings are a great opportunity for students. "This is especially important to students who may not be able to afford annual membership fees," he said.
"The KAS is Kentucky's official professional science organization, and it provides opportunities for networking, research grants, presentation experiences and more," Kessler said.
KAS has 20 different sections available to join. Members are allowed to join up to three sections. A few sections that KAS contain are agricultural science, psychology, engineering, mathematics and much more.
KAS began in 1914 at University of Kentucky's physics building. The committee, composed of many notable scientists that were appointed by the Kentucky Association of Colleges and Universities, called for a meeting on May 8, 1914. At the conclusion of the meeting, a constitution and by-laws were read, modified and adopted unanimously.
Campbellsville University encourages all students, staff and faculty to become a member of the KAS.
For more information, visit www.kyscience.org.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.