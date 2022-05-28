Campbellsville University offers Madison Sheppard as student Algernon Sydney Sullivan winner

Madison Sheppard, who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry with a business administration minor at Campbellsville University, was awarded the student Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award at the noon commencement May 7.
Campbellsville University was selected in 2002 to participate in this prestigious awards program that honors the memory and legacy of the late Algernon Sydney Sullivan. There are only 70 colleges and universities that are approved by the Sullivan Foundation to annually present these awards to one graduating senior and to one community member.
Sullivan was a lawyer, devout Christian, mediator, powerful and appealing orator, a courageous citizen during perilous times, a noted philanthropist and a devoted family man.
In the words of a friend, Sullivan "reached out both hands in constant helpfulness to others."
Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, and Dr. Joseph Hopkins, president of Campbellsville University, participated in the bestowing of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards.
Sheppard said, "Throughout my life, I have been surrounded by a family and a community that taught me life lessons that I want to continue to live out and instill into those I encounter.
She said, "The highlight of my college career, though, was attending a mission trip to Belize in Central America. It was on that trip that the confirmation of my calling to serve on the mission field in some capacity was confirmed."
Raised in Laurel County, Sheppard said she was fortunate enough to receive a full athletic and academic scholarship to Campbellsville University.
She had learned in high school, through athletics and academics, the "power of teamwork, communication and submission to authority."
In her senior year of high school, she helped lead her team to a basketball district championship.
She played basketball in college and learned to balance her time, energy and focus with academics and athletics.
"However, the leadership of my coaches and administration at CU, along with my senior teammates, taught me once again how to grow in this new environment," she said.
"Through my experiences at Campbellsville, I have had the opportunity to be a part of teams that competed in the NAIA National Tournament, and recently have been presented the title of secretary of the student athletic advisory committee for the Mid-South conference," Shepperd said.
"I have learned that true fulfillment comes from pouring into my younger teammates and helping them reach their goals and desires. I am looking forward to taking the next step into my life, which I realize will be challenging, however, God has been preparing me for this moment from the very beginning.
"I am excited to stay on the path that the Lord has paved for me."
