Campbellsville University's theater department, in conjunction with Town Hall Productions, is presenting Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," adapted by Ed Monk, Dec. 5-7 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. in the Russ Mobley Theater in the Alumni Building.
This production follows Ebenezer Scrooge through the night as he is guided by his deceased partner and three other unforgettable spirits.
Scrooge has to face his life choices and make amends with those whose paths he has crossed before it is too late.
The cast includes the following: Narrator - Gabriel Taylor, Taylorsville, Ky.; Scrooge - Jon Hieneman, Campbellsville, Ky.; Bob Cratchit - Aaron McKinley, Louisville, Ky.;
Mrs. Cratchit - Holly Wilson, Campbellsville, Ky.: Peter - Wyatt Smith, Campbellsville, Ky.; Martha - Riley Phillips, Campbellsville, Ky.;
Tiny Tim - Campbell Parsons, Campbellsville, Ky.; Fred - Khalil Baker, Hopkinsville, Ky.; Amelia - Lauren Phillips, Campbellsville Ky.;
Poole - Brian Phillips, Campbellsville, Ky.; Marley - Jonathan May, Campbellsville, Ky.; Ghost of Christmas Past - Holly Jo Evans, Barbourville, Ky.;
Ghost of Christmas Past Spirits - Kati Wilson, Campbellsville, Ky.; Ellie Wilson, Campbellsville, Ky.; Maryn Ward, Campbellsville, Ky.; Aly Dunn, Campbellsville, Ky.; and Sophia Santos, Campbellsville, Ky.;
Ghost of Christmas Present - Marcus Stanfield, Campbellsville, Ky.; Ghost of Christmas Future - Jonathan May, Campbellsville, Ky.;
Young Scrooge - Jacob Hayes, Campbellsville, Ky.; Belle - Riley Rainwater, Campbellsville, Ky.;
Younger Scrooge - Andrew Pike, Campbellsville, Ky., Fan - Natalia Acosta, Campbellsville, Ky.; Gwen - Rachel Henderson, Greensburg, Ky.;
Mr. Fezziwig - Ed Pavy, Campbellsville, Ky.; Mrs. Fezziwig - Edwina Rowell, Campbellsville, Ky.; Businessman 1 - Sinjin Fuchs, Eubank, Ky.; Businessman 2 - Gavin Johnson, Campbellsville, Ky.; Joe - Carl Lipsey, Glasgow, Ky.; Maid - Rachelle Meyer, Columbia, Ky.; Boy on the Street - Jackson Hays, Campbellsville, Ky.;
Townspeople - Carlice Baldon, Louisville, Ky.; Eric Smith, Campbellsville, Ky.; Kristin Dowdy, St. Louis, Mo.; Morgan Rayhill, Shepherdsville, Ky.; Anna Marie DeGrez, Campbellsville, Ky.;
Jackson Hays, Campbellsville, Ky.; John Phillips, Campbellsville, Ky.; Lyric Stanfield, Campbellsville, Ky.; Maylee Wilds, Campbellsville, Ky.; Meghan Squires, Greensburg, Ky.; and Sunny Ward, Campbellsville, Ky.
Director of the production is Andrew Ward of Campbellsville, Ky. Alia McClendon, community theater manager at Campbellsville University, is the technical director.
Stage manager is Holly Rothaker of Campbellsville, Ky., and Janae Boling of Crestwood, Ky., is assistant stage manager.
Matt Nall, assistant director of theater, is production manager, and Nour Awamleh of Radcliff Ky., is over sound design.
Gabe Taylor, Taylorsville, Ky., is in charge of props; Cody Campbell of LaGrange, Ky., is the costume technician; Emilee Arflack of Grand Rivers, Ky., is the mic board operator; and Natalie Shadrick of Paducah, Ky., is the light board operator.
Corporate sponsors include: Bertram, Cox and Miller, LLP; Brothers; Campbellsville Dental Care; Kerr Office Group; Maurice Holmes: Kentucky Farm Bureau; and Papa John's® Pizza.
General admission is $10. Ticket price for seniors, 65 years old and up, and children under 12 is $7. CU employee tickets are $7, and CU student tickets are $5.
To purchase tickets online visit https://townhall- pro2013.ticketleap.com/christmas-carol/.
Online tickets sales end at noon the day of production. Tickets can be reserved at (270) 789-5266 or purchased at the door while supplies last. To make a special request for handicap seating call (270) 789- 5266.
For more information or questions email theater@campbellsville.edu.
