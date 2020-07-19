BOWLING GREEN KY, April 29, 2020--Career EDGE, a web-based platform to deliver virtual career services to job-seekers is set to be implemented statewide this month. The South Central Workforce Development Board was the first workforce board in Kentucky to begin utilizing Career EDGE.
Dr. Robert Boone, President/CEO of the South Central Workforce Development Board explains, "Career EDGE has been utilized by our organization for almost two years as part of a vision to offer 'beyond bricks and mortar' career services. That vision has enabled over 2,000 career seekers to better prepare for the job search utilizing technology. I am thankful that we invested in Career EDGE well in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling us to provide uninterrupted services to our career seeker customers in absence of being able to offer in person services. I am especially grateful that the Cabinet of Education and Workforce Development has made this investment in Career EDGE for the entire state."
According to Kentucky Cabinet for Education and Workforce Development Deputy Secretary Josh Benton, "We are excited about expanding the virtual career services statewide through Career EDGE. South Central Workforce Development Board has had great success with these programs and we are looking forward to making it available to all Kentuckians."
Career EDGE consists of 18 interactive modules with built-in virtual coaching including a job interview simulator, resume and job application builder, guidance in developing a personal brand, and essential life skills curriculum to support career seekers in preparation for finding a job or advance in employment. Career TEAM Founder/CEO, Chris Kuselias states, "We applaud the Kentucky Cabinet of Education and Workforce Development and Dr. Robert Boone for their innovation and forward thinking. Remote access learning including online candidate assessment and interviews and overall career management via smart device is the new reality. We are honored to be a partner and deliver enhanced outcomes for the state."
Along with the introduction of Career EDGE in each of the state's 10 workforce regions, is an outreach effort primarily led on the social media platforms, Facebook, Instragram, and Twitter @kycareeredge. The social media presence of Kentucky Career EDGE will enhance the service delivery of Career EDGE content, provide additional resources to career seekers, and allow for a forum to share best practices in utilizing virtual tools for the job search.
Access to Kentucky Career EDGE is provided at www.kycareeredge.com. New users simply register for an account by entering in basic contact information, along with their zip code to verify Kentucky residency. Registration takes less than one minute, after which the user has immediate access to all modules and services within the Kentucky Career EDGE platform.
For more information on Career EDGE or the South Central Workforce Development Board, please call 270-935- 0518 or email robert@southcentralworkforce.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.