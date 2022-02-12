Caring for Cow Herds During Cold Weather

Cattle must maintain a core body temperature of approximately 101°F in order for their body systems to function normally. Beef cattle that are composed primarily of Bos Taurus genetics are adapted to cool climates and tolerate cold temperatures remarkably well. Adapted mature cattle with a heavy winter hair coat have a thermos-neutral zone that extends down to about 20°F, commonly referred to as the Lower Critical Temperature (LCT). Effective temperatures within the thermos-neutral zone mean that cattle do not need to expend additional energy to maintain proper core body temperature. As the effective temperature drops below 20°F, cattle will need increased dietary energy to maintain a normal body temperature, meet maintenance or gestation requirements, and retain body condition. The effective temperature that cattle experience is impacted by the environment, particularly air temperature and wind speed. While cold stress cannot be completely eliminated for cattle housed in typical outdoor facilities , several management practices can help to reduce the impact of cold stress and decreased potential health and performance setbacks.
Natural windbreaks such as timber or brush can be effective and low-cost in some areas if located close to the winter feeding or calving areas. Temporary windbreaks using hay or stalk bales are inexpensive and can be positioned where they are needed, although snow dropping behind the windbreak due to their solid nature may limit their effectiveness. Permanent windbreaks can provide excellent wind protection but require some considerations prior to building to maximize effectiveness.
Movable windbreaks, such as those constructed from steel tubing with cross planks, should be wider than the height for adequate support. A porosity of about 25% will adequately reduce wind speed while still allowing enough wind through the windbreak. For example, six-inch boards spaced two inches apart gives 25% porosity. Typically, windbreaks are designed to be 10 feet tall. When considering length, plan to allocate at least one foot of linear space per cow to provide enough shelter.
While buildings or sheds can provide good shelter, without proper management, facilities can be problematic due to ventilation and bedding issues, particularly for calves. Poor ventilation traps moisture within the building and increases stress on the animals’ respiratory system. Moisture also accelerates heat losses, which can contradict the purpose of providing shelter. Space requirements for shelters vary depending upon stage of production and length of usage. Bulls and dry cows provided with temporary shelter during a storm only need 20-30 square feet while longer confinement increases minimal space needed to 50–80 square feet. Cow-calf pairs should have at least 100 square feet if under roof.
Adequate, dry bedding helps reduce the impact of cold weather by providing a layer of insulation between the cold ground and the animal’s body. Feeding trials in feedlots indicate that maintenance requirements can be 20–40% higher for calves without bedding during winter feeding periods. When cattle lay directly on cold ground, they lose body heat by conduction to the cold ground, thereby increasing the amount of cold stress experienced. Deep, dry bedding provides insulation to reduce cold stress and the risk of frostbite. Accumulation of wet, soiled bedding must be prevented to keep cattle dry and maintain the insulative effect of the hair coat to reduce cold stress.
Cold stress increases maintenance energy requirements but does not impact protein, mineral or vitamin requirements. As a general rule of thumb, for every degree that the temperature is below the Lower Critical Temperature (LCT), a cow’s energy needs increase by 1%. For example, with every 10°F drop in temperature below the LCT of 20°F, a female in adequate condition with a dry hair coat would benefit from receiving one additional pound of corn supplementation. Wind speed, humidity, hair coat thickness, moisture and presence of mud play a role in determining the LCT. Therefore, under conditioned cows or cows with wet hair coats have a higher LCT and require more energy supplementation than a cow in adequate condition or with a dry hair coat.
During periods of cold stress, a cow’s natural response is to increase intake. While increasing forage intake may be sufficient for a couple of days, if the cold stress period is prolonged beyond a few days, energy supplementation may be more advantageous than simply supplying more hay. Thinner cows have less fat cover and therefore require additional nutrients to combat cold stress. Managing younger females and thinner mature cows separate from the mature cows in adequate condition makes for improved ability to better match requirements with feed resources.
Water intake is necessary to mobilize nutrients throughout the body. Therefore, if water intake is restricted, feed intake will decrease. During winter months, water requirements are at their lowest, approximately one gallon per 100 pounds of body weight. However, excessively cold water, such as from a natural water source, may also limit water intake. Producers should strive to provide consistent access to a fresh water source and consider the water source location relative to feeding areas and windbreaks to encourage water intake without compromising water quality.
Mature cows can tolerate cold temperatures, but wet newborn calves cannot. Producers targeting January or February calving will have increased issues with cold weather. Proper planning and facilities are critical for ensuring viable calves during cold weather calving. Facilities for early calving herds should be draft-free, dry with clean fluffy bedding such as straw or corn stalks, and should have bonding pens for the cow and newborn for a day or two depending on the weather.
Calves can become easily chilled during cold spells, especially in muddy conditions. Neonatal calves that have become hypothermic (core body temperature lower than 100°F) will need a supplemental heat source. In many cases, moving calves to a warmer environment will allow the calves to recover. Extremely cold calves will need a more intensive heat source. Placing the calf in warm water (105°F) is the most effective warming method but may not be practical in some circumstances. A hot box can be used but temperature should not exceed 105°F and ventilation is required to provide adequate oxygen and reduce moisture buildup. A calf that has a core body temperature of 90°F can be rewarmed in about an hour in a warm water bath compared to two hours in a warm forced air heating box.
Cold weather and the associated stress that comes with it is unavoidable. Adequate planning and advance preparation can help to reduce the impact of cold on cattle welfare, health and performance.
For more information or assistance, please feel free to call the Pulaski County Extension Office at 606-679-6361.
Information gathered from Iowa State University Extension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.