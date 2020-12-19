Poinsettias are a mainstay of homes and businesses during December. Poinsettias can remain beautiful beyond the holiday season if the plants are cared for carefully.
Choose a plant with small, tightly clustered yellow buds in the center. Look for crisp, bright, undamaged foliage.
At home, water the plant when dry. Do not allow excess water to remain in the saucer or in the decorative foil . Place in a room with bright, natural light. Ideally, direct sunlight should fall on the foliage for three or more hours during the day.
Keep out of drafts and away from appliances and heat vents. After a few weeks, fertilize with ordinary houseplant fertilizer.
The name poinsettia comes from Joel Robert Poinsett, an amateur botanist and first ambassador to Mexico.
Make Your Plant Bloom Again:
New Year's Day: use an all-purpose houseplant fertilizer. Keep the plant in a sunny window, water regularly, fertilize monthly. Plant will remain colorful for many weeks.
St. Patrick's Day: remove faded flowers and bracts and dead leaves. Add more potting mix. For a smaller plant, prune stems about 3 to 6" to remove colored bracts. Fertilize with a complete houseplant fertilizer.
Mother's Day: Plant should be approaching 3' tall. Trim off 2-6" of the branches to promote side branching. Repot to a larger container. Move plant outside; first to indirect, then direct sunlight.
June-July: fertilize the plant every 2 weeks. Water regularly.
4th of July: Trim plant again. Make sure it is in full sunlight. Slightly increase fertilizer.
August-October: Fertilize each week. Water frequently, once or twice a day.
Labor Day: Plant may have grown to 3-5' tall. It can be pruned to a height of 18-24". Move indoors but make sure it has 6 hours of direct sunlight. Continue water and fertilizer
First Day of Autumn (September 21): Selectively remove the smallest new branches so only 10-25 stems remain to produce flowers.
September 21-October 31: give the plant 14 hours of uninterrupted darkness and 10 hours of bright sunlight each day.
Halloween: stop the day/night light/dark treatment. Keep plant in sunny area. Reduce fertilizer applications.
November-December: Fertilize every 3 weeks, water regularly.
Christmas: Enjoy your beautiful 'new' poinsettia.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361 and request the publication Christmas Plants Brighten the Holiday Season (HortFacts 60-03).
