A local evangelist and radio station operator was honored by Pulaski County Fiscal Court this month for his efforts in developing park space honoring veterans and first responders.
David Carr was named as a Pulaski County Colonel, county government's highest honor, during the April 12 meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
Carr is best known as the face of King of Kings Radio Network, which has been broadcasting for nearly 35 years, but the meeting's discussion focused primarily on his efforts to develop Carr Veterans Memorial Park at the bottom of Dutton Hill off Ky. 39.
"It's really marvelous," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said in introducing Carr, calling it a labor of love on the preacher's part.
Carr initially purchased the property, which is adjacent to his station property, to prevent the establishment of a junk yard in the area. As he began to clear the land, he also researched it and discovered that Dutton Hill was the site of a "major skirmish" during the Civil War. According to Carr, 80 soldiers lost their lives during that battle.
"I'm a history buff," Carr said. "I love history. I've been upset about the destruction of our southern monuments. I think that's a total injustice to America because that's history whether you like it or not."
Rather than "take a side" for the North or the South, Carr decided to honor all American soldiers from a Christian perspective.
"So far we have maybe seven or eight monuments already up," Carr said, as well as planted around 100 trees. "We also are honoring our first responders. Our first responders are outstanding people and we take them for granted.…
"The park is dedicated to the men and women that suffer from post traumatic stress disorder," he added. "…We wanted to add something that just something to come and reflect, come and walk, come and look at history."
