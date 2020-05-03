CASA of Southern Kentucky Virtually Swears In Their First Community Volunteers

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.