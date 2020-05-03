CASA of Southern Kentucky Virtually Swears In Their First Community Volunteers

Because of social distancing, the brand-new nonprofit organization, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Southern Kentucky, trained and swore-in their first four volunteers and Executive Director in a brand-new way: completely online. After completing a 30-hour training via video conference earlier in April, the CASA of Southern Kentucky volunteers and director were sworn in today by video conference to serve the 28th Judicial Circuit Family Court Division by Judges Marcus Vanover and Jane Venters.
Founded in Washington State in 1997, CASA is a nationwide volunteer movement that works to ensure that all victims of child abuse and neglect have a chance to thrive in a safe, permanent home. CASA's trained and supervised volunteers provide an independent voice for children, one child at a time, by speaking for their best interests in the family court system. CASA of Southern Kentucky will serve children and families in Pulaski, Lincoln, and Rockcastle Counties. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, CASA advocates will attend court virtually and conduct case research using email and phone until they are able to make home visits and conduct interviews in person.
"The flexibility of the volunteers and the judges in adapting to the 'new normal' of COVID-19 shows their commitment to serving abused and neglected children, who are the most vulnerable citizens in our community in 'normal times' but are even more isolated with the closure of schools and other critical service providers," said Lexi Foster, Executive Director of CASA of Southern Kentucky.
Child abuse is a real issue for the state of Kentucky, which has the highest rate of child maltreatment in the U.S. according to the most recent federal Children's Bureau report. In 2019, almost 800 children were involved in abuse, neglect, and dependency cases in Lincoln, Pulaski, and Rockcastle Counties.
Online volunteer training opportunities continue to be available! To join CASA of Southern Kentucky as an advocate, please complete and submit an application via the following link: https://ky-southern.evintosolutions.com/VolunteerApplication or contact the Executive Director at 606-425-5000 or lfostercasaky@gmail.com to learn more.
