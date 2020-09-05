Oneida, Tennessee: Get outdoors and take part in the celebration of National Public Lands Day with the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area on Saturday, September 26, 2020. One night of free camping has been authorized at the Alum Ford Campground as well as for all backcountry permits.
Alum Ford Campground, located on the Big South Fork, offers a serene camping experience near the edge of the Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. There are six campsites with grills, picnic tables, and lantern hooks as well as accessible vault toilets. The Sheltowee Trace Trail also passes through this campground.
National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer event in which eight federal agencies as well as other groups partner together to maintain and protect the environment. Share your experience on social media with the hashtag #NPSVolunteer, #FindYourPark and #NPLD! More information can be found online at https://www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/public-lands-day.htm.
