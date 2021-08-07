Chamber Donates to American Cancer Society

Recently, the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce made charitable contributions of $4,375 to the American Cancer Society on behalf of former Chamber Director, Jack Keeney as part of their 37th Annual Golf Tournament.
Jack Keeney, outstanding athlete, school principal, Executive Director of Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and Mill Springs Battlefield Association and Director of God's Food Pantry, succumbed to cancer in May of 2015.
"Jack's life touched thousands of people," said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. "As a memorial to Jack's service to our community, the Chamber of Commerce dedicated our annual golf tournament in his memory."
"The American Cancer Society (ACS) is honored to receive the proceeds from this year's Jack Keeney Memorial Golf Scramble," said ACS Community Development Manager, Brooke Cary Whitis. "The Keeney Family has always been supportive of our organization and this money will help in our mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.