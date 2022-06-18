Cherry leaf spot is a fungal disease of sweet, sour, and ornamental cherries. While this leaf disease is rarely a death sentence for trees, it can result in reduced blossoms, weakened trees, and increased risk for winter injury.
Cherry Leaf Spot Fast Facts
Symptoms include small, purple-colored leaf spots that are approximately 1/8 to 1/4 inch in diameter (Figure 1). Over time, spots turn brown and may fall out of leaves, leaving "shot holes" in the centers of spots. Severely infected leaves turn yellow and may drop prematurely (Figure 2), with heavily infected trees becoming mostly defoliated by mid-summer.
The cherry leaf spot fungus survives winter in fallen leaf debris.
Primary infection occurs in spring during periods of warm (60°F to 70°F), moist conditions. Additional infections may occur in favorable conditions through the growing season.
Management Options
Sanitation is critical for management of cherry leaf spot. Rake and destroy all fallen leaves at the end of the season. Do not compost diseased plant material.
Fungicides are not recommended for landscape or backyard trees.
Commercial producers should consult the Commercial Fruit Pest Management Guide (ID-232) for fungicide recommendations. Read and follow all label instructions.
For more information, contact the Pulaski County Extension Service at 606-679-6361 and request the publication PPFS-FR-T-06 Cherry Leaf Spot.
