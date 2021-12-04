Children and manners

We have received the following information from our Pulaski County Health Department about COVID. "Due to the continued increase in positive cases, it may be several days before you are contacted by the health department. If you've tested positive for COVID19 please isolate yourself immediately, do NOT wait on a call from the health department.
Please notify anyone you may have been in contact with so they can begin quarantine. Visit www.lcdhd.org for more specific COVID-19 guidance. Of today's 305 reported cases, 267 (88%) were unvaccinated and 98 of today's cases (32%) were in individuals 18 years of age or younger. Please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones. Consider getting the vaccine if you are eligible and haven't and wear a mask when in indoor settings where there are large crowds." Please take time to read and follow the instructions from our local Health Department.
We are so proud of our children and grandchildren, and we want other people to enjoy being around them. Good manners, no matter what the age, always impresses people. The good manners we learn in our childhood stay with us our whole lives and can influence our future relationships at home, work, and in public life. Teaching and following good manners are some of the first steps parents can take to shape good behavior with their children. Children need to know that good manners are a way of being thoughtful and considerate of others and are skills they need to practice daily, and throughout life.
With the approach of the Christmas holidays, some parents may start to feel a little nervous about holiday meals with the extended family and gifts the children will be receiving at school and at home, and their reactions to these events. While enjoying visiting with relatives and friends over a table full of our favorite holiday foods, you may worry about the behavior of your children. Will they be polite? Will they use their best manners? Do they even know proper mealtime etiquette? Will they remember to say "thank you" for the gifts they receive, and smile, even though it may not be the gift they had hoped for?
Manners are a set of appropriate behaviors intended to help others feel comfortable and respected. Children are not born with good manners but learn from watching others in their lives. It is the parents and other family members who usually teach children how to speak and act respectfully in various situations.
Some basic rules you may want your children to remember need to be practiced daily. Teach your children to be thoughtful of others. Remember to always say "please and thank you." Be a cheerful parent so your children will remember to be happy, not grumpy, and smile often. Practice being generous with your children and others, so they will learn how to share. Teach your children they can't always be the winner and must learn to lose graciously. That means congratulating the winner, even though it may be hard to do.
Children must learn to be cooperative. Their ideas may be great, but other children like to be leaders too, and play their favorite games. They need to be taught to be helpful to others and those in need. This may mean opening the door for others, not being the first in line, waiting for their turn without grumbling, or sharing that game with others. Sometimes our children may act like us and want to be bossy to their peers. Make sure they know not to be the "bossy" one when playing but play as a part of a group. Don't talk rude about other people so your children will know not to put people down or say rude things about others. Teach them to respect other people's belongings, an ask for permission to use or play with their things. If a door is closed teach them to knock before entering at home or away from home.
Children need to know to apologize when they' have done something wrong, and to say, "I'm sorry." Be sure you make eye contact when talking to your children, so they will know to look at others when they are speaking or when they are being spoken too.
If we want your children to use good table manners, then you must make this a part of your daily routine. It is easier for children to learn something that is practiced regularly. Some basic rules for table manners include coming to the table with a clean face and clean hands. Wait to eat until all have been seated. Eat with your mouth closed, and do not talk with food in your mouth.
Practice saying "please pass the …. instead of saying "I want. Teach your children to not reach across the table, to eat from their own plate, and to put the napkin in their lap. Other rules to model are no elbows on the table, and, in today's culture -- no tech devices, phones, or texting at the table. Good manners are about showing respect to everyone.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Your children will soon be home for the holiday. Allow your child to help you make these Saucy Bars for all to enjoy.
Saucy Bars for Children
½ cup shortening
1 cup sugar
1 cup apple sauce
2 cups self-rising flour
½ teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup raisins
½ cup chopped pecans
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl combine shortening, sugar, and applesauce until creamy. Add the flour, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg and mix until well combined. Stir in raisins, nuts and vanilla. Spread batter in a greased 13 by 9 pan. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until top is lightly browned.
Come and enjoy our "Treats for the Holiday" as we make food items you can give as gifts for the holiday. This class will be held on Wednesday, December 15, starting at 1:00 o'clock. Free to homemakers and $5 to others.
We will be making "Vegetable Barley Soup on Monday, December 20, starting at 11:30. Join us at the Extension Office for this free class.
