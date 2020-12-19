It's just a short week before Christmas and we read with thankfulness how local people and organizations reach out to help those less fortunate than themselves. Nowhere is this compassion more prevalent than in Somerset and Pulaski County.
And Christmas memories flood our beings. Without memories, without twinkling lights, without carols and silver bells, Christmas would not be Christmas.
Most memories are sweet, but some tear at our hearts. Jesus Christ, whose birthday we celebrate, reminds in Mark 14:7 that "For you always have the poor with you ..."
For those of us who have lived during the Great Depression, it might be well to remember the definition of "poor" has modified. This reporter remembers. Poor during the late 1930s meant often having no food in the house; being hungry; being isolated. I've seen my mother cry as she washed breakfast dishes because there was nothing for the noontime meal. I remember the excitement when my daddy came home with a liver after helping a neighbor kill hogs.
This can and does happen today. There are still hunger and overlooked families but there are more compassionate people and more resources to help people than there were a century ago.
Truth is, my daddy probably wouldn't have accepted assistance if it had been available. He had too much so-called pride.
My birthplace nearly 90 years ago was in the remote Muldraugh Hill section of northeastern Taylor County. As Daniel Boone reportedly said: "You couldn't see smoke from your neighbor's chimney."
It was two miles to the west from our house to Lebanon Pike and Hunt's Store where Momma sold her eggs. From this time of year until spring, the lane leading from our house to the county road was impassable; a branch ran across the lane, and in wintertime a horse would mire trying to get across.
Dad and my grandad, about two or three times during winter, would walk seven miles though the woods to town for necessities such as sugar, salt, pepper and so on.
I've told you the Christmas story about two chalk rabbits. Daddy, after a trip to town, brought back two small chalk rabbits for me and my brother.
Mother was in shock when she opened the sack. "We can't afford these," she cried.
"But they only cost 15 cents apiece," Daddy pleaded. "The boys need a little something for Christmas."
Mother had cause for concern. The 30 cents spent for the rabbits was egg money from selling eggs at Hunt's Store. Thirty cents was serious money during those days.
"Give them to me," Momma said, taking the precious rabbits from our hands. "I'll set them up here on the mantel where you can look at them."
My brother and I never touched the rabbits again. They stayed on the mantel until our rent house burned during the early 1950s, destroying the toys and memories associated with the little chalk rabbits.
Probably the most disappointing Christmas memory is a promise never kept.
We had moved to town. Daddy got a job as janitor at Campbellsville College, now Campbellsville University. We lived in a rented house at 205 Underwood Street, just off the college campus.
My brother, sister and I were playing outside on a warm day just before Christmas.
A local minister's wife -- a good woman who meant well -- passed along and stopped to talk with us. She noticed our eyes were transfixed on a tricycle another child was riding just up the street.
"Would you like to have a tricycle?" the minister's wife asked. "I'll get you one for Christmas."
We were so excited we couldn't answer. We counted the hours until Christmas Day.
A tricycle! No way could we have a toy like that!
Didn't happen. There was no tricycle. The minister's wife forgot.
That one hurts to this day. I can remember the pain as if it were yesterday.
Then there was the cap pistol; you remember, a shiny pistol, roll of caps, the bang, the smoke, the utter joy! No way could we afford a toy like that for Christmas.
I was a bit ashamed, but I did it. I bought a cap pistol after I was old enough to work. I really did. I bought myself a cap pistol, went down on the creek where nobody could see. I shot several rolls of caps. I never told anybody. It was a Christmas dream come true with a bang.
Many families during those days hesitated to tell their children about Santa Claus because they feared discovering reality of Ol' Saint Nick coming down the chimney would douse faith in religious teaching.
That was my family. During early years, Christmas was mostly ignored.
One Christmas, I think my brother and I were in our early teens, he got a checker board and I got the checkers. Another Christmas, we got a rubber ball to share.
And now another Christmas looms ahead next Friday. This one is different, ravaged by a coronavirus pandemic. Family gatherings are inhibited. It doesn't sound like the Christmases we remember.
But you'll feel better if you try to make somebody's Christmas better. Remember, as Christ said, you will always have the poor with you.
There is nothing so rewarding as the twinkle of a Yuletide light in the eyes of a child.
