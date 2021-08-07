If you listen closely, you might hear the annual cicadas singing their songs in the trees. You might also hear some of them making their "alarm" signal, a whirring/grinding noise they use when under attack. What is there for these large hemipterans to fear though?
That would be the cicada killer wasp- a specialized parasitoid, built to hunt cicadas, sting, and paralyze them, and then drag their body to a hole in the ground where the wasp will lay her eggs on the cicada. After the eggs hatch, the immature wasps will slowly devour the cicada alive. It's a bug eat bug world out there!
Cicada Killer Basics
The adult cicada killer females can reach up to 2 inches in length, while males are 1.5 inches long. They both have orange-colored heads and thoraxes with black abdomens that have yellow designs on them. The females have spurs on their back legs, which will help them with digging tunnels used as a nest for their larvae. Females also have a stinger at the tip of their abdomen, while males have a pseudostinger (it isn't hooked to a venom sac).
Females are fast-flying and on the hunt for cicadas or digging most of the time. Males will hover near areas of female activity and watch. They may also attempt to deter people from approaching by hovering near their face. As mentioned before though, they don't have a stinger, so they are all bark and no bite.
Cicada killer burrows can be quite long underground. An individual female may excavate about 100 cubic inches of soil to make a home for her young. When they sting a cicada, they either fly it back to the nest, drag it, or do a series of aimed "jumps" where they carry it to a tree or bush and jump/glide to get it home. In the burrow, a chamber with a female egg may get two to three cicada to eat while male eggs get one cicada. The height of cicada killer season is late July and early August.
Confusion Over Identity
Because of their size, we have received many inquiries about whether cicada killers are the Asian giant hornet (also known as the "murder hornet" in popular media). There are many differences between the species, including: cicada killers are solitary versus the social nature of Asian giant hornets, and the propensity to sting is higher for the Asian giant hornet.
The two species also look different upon closer inspection. The Asian giant hornet's head is much larger and broader than the cicada killer; they also have a yellow-orange coloration for their head, and their abdomen is banded black and yellow-orange. The cicada killer is darker overall and has distinct patterns rather than bands on their abdomen.
Cicada Killer
Considerations
Cicada killer wasps are not considered a priority stinging hazard. There have been incidents, but they are few and far between. This can be chalked up to the fact that they are not social and therefore have no nest to defend. This means that control is usually unnecessary.
However, cicada killer populations can build in a local area over time. They like areas with loose, dry, light textured soils in the open sun. We routinely receive reports of them digging in between parts of retaining walls and also appearing on open playgrounds. They can be scary for people and annoying as they fly around. Management can include:
Sometimes, simply setting up a sprinkler and regularly running it in the area can make it wet enough that the wasps are discouraged away.
Other times, a more physical approach of removal can involve using a tennis racket to kill them. It sounds like a joke but is a very effective method of control! Just don't get tennis elbow.
For an insecticide-based approach, applying a dust insecticide into the entrance of the burrow will work to kill populations coming in and out of the hole.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service at 606-679-6361 and request ENTFACT-004 Cicada Killer Wasps.
Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook and follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter, kyplants on Instagram, and follow us on YouTube at Pulaski County Horticulture.
The Pulaski Co Extension office is open to the public on a regular basis, Monday through Friday 8am to 4:30pm.
The Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners have pine straw mulch for sale at the Pulaski County Extension office. It is sold in bales for $7 per bale (50 and over, $6 per bale). It can be purchased during office hours 8am to 4:30pm Monday - Friday.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.