Citizens Bank welcomes Patel as loan assistant

Citizens Bank would like to announce and welcome Anisha Patel to our team as a Loan Assistant. Anisha brings with her nearly fifteen years of experience in business management and accounting services. Anisha has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Cardiopulmonary Science from the University of Kentucky. She will help our community grow by supporting the economic well-being and quality of life for everyone. Anisha describes Citizens Bank in three words: Transforming. Opportunities. Sustainability.
Corey Craig, President and CEO of Citizens Bank commented, "Anisha brings a lot of business experience and talent to our team that will add value to the services we offer and help Citizens Bank achieve its goals." As she joins our team, she values the following attributes the most, communication, positive attitude, and perseverance. Along with spending time with her two beautiful daughters; Anisha also enjoys attending sporting events and concerts while exploring new restaurants as well as cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats, Chicago Cubs and the Southwestern Warriors.
"I am looking forward to being part of a high-performing team that is always working to deliver exceptional experiences and exceeding goals. Under strong leadership that encourages innovation and strategic thinking, as they strive to collaborate and build our brand around community and relationships. All the while, having fun doing it!" In her new role, Anisha will evaluate and serve the needs of existing and potential new customers seeking loans. She will also provide operational and administrative support to the loan team. She will be happy to help you with all your financial concerns. Stop by the Branch to welcome and get to know Anisha. Brian Hutchinson, Lake Cumberland Market President for Citizens Bank stated, "Anisha is a great addition and will provide good insight and support to our lending team."
Citizens Bank was established in 1904 and has offices in Somerset, Mt. Vernon, Brodhead, and McKee.
