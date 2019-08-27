Civil Air Patrol focuses on Aerospace Education and building leaders

What is Civil Air Patrol? It is flying, search and rescue missions, and rockets. It has been a vital part of the community since 1941. When the soldiers went overseas during World War II, Civil Air Patrol (CAP), patrolled our coast. Volunteer pilots and crews spotted 173 U-boats and attacked 57of them off the shores of the United States. While CAP pilots don't carry depth charges anymore, they are still flying and serving our communities.
CAP now focuses on Cadet Programs, Aerospace, and Emergency Services. It is a volunteer part of the U.S. Airforce. It operates a fleet of 560 aircraft and performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions (AFRCC) that saves an average of 80 lives annually.
The Cadet Program, for ages 12-18, centers around its core the values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence, and respect. They have the opportunity to become exceptional leaders and many develop a passion for flying, field medic, cyber security as well as many other careers that they are exposed to while serving their communities.
Youth and adults get to experience flying, participate in missions with emergency services, develop leadership skills, explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) projects, and so much more.
The Aerospace program provides many opportunities for adults and youth to experience everything from rocketry, quadcopters, astronomy to flying Cessna planes.
In Emergency Services, members train for disaster, search and rescue, and humanitarian missions. They develop skills in radio communications, first aid, and train to help our community in a state of crisis.
There are 17 squadrons throughout the state from Paducah to Lexington. Through August 29, they will be participating in a statewide Open House. Somerset's KY357 Lake Cumberland Cadet Squadron will begin at 6 p.m. on August 27 at the Hal Rogers Training Center, 180 Oak Leaf Lane.
There is something for everyone from ages 12-102. Time and locations can be found at kywg.cap.gov/statewide-open-house/
Civil Air Patrol offers teens and adults with experiences that build skills while serving their community.
