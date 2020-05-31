Cold spell is linen britches winter

Friends, I ain't never seed nothin' lack hit an' your humble reporter ain't warshed the toe jam frum a'tween my toes fur I don't no how long.
This cool spel we is goin' through is Linen Britches Winter. Deckeration Day cume a little early this year, and Linen Britches Winter is a little late. Y'all noes whut Linen Britches Winter is. Hits the last cool spel a'fore hot weather sots in. Young Blades in the nebberhood put on their linen briethes on Dekkeration Day an' wint to the semmetery an' they purt near wud frize to death.
Worsser'n that, friends, your humble reporter has bin takin' to many bathings. Alreedy since the weather got warm this sprang, I've bin down to Pitman Creek two times. All that warshin' off has made my skin git dry an' my hair is fallin' out. That bal place inna toppa my haid is gittin' bigger all the time.
Since this virus is goin' 'round an' barber shops has bin closed, my hair is growin' down the bak 'uv my nek an' I looks sorta lak a hippie. You'ins kan't even see my y'ears. I'm fixin' to git a ribben an' tie up my hair in onna 'em pony tails.
I'm gittin' awful old, friends. I'm on the shady side 'uv 80. Ever time I goes to see Ol' Doc he gives me 'nother pill. I rubs on linnymint a'fore I turns in ever nite. It holps me not to be so sore whin I gits up. Sumetimes I kan't hardly git outta bed.
This time 'uv year I goes to bed r'at after the late show onna the tellyvision. The late show fur me starts at 4 o'clock in the evening'. I'd lak to sleep a little later in the mornin' but my ol' rooster rouses me outta bed.
Talkin' 'bout takin' a bath, I never will furgit whut happen'd to me last sprang. I wint down to the creek an' took off my overhauls to tak a bath. I hung my britches onna bush up on the bank. Whin I got thru bathing' I come out an' clumb up the bank to put my overhauls on, an' they wuz gone. I hadda sot thar 'till hit got dark so I cud run bak to the house. Sume good woman seed me runin' in my burthday suit an' see yelled at me, calling' me a streaker.
I've tol' you'ins a buncha times I'm runnin' a'ginst The Donald fur pressydint on The Hillbilly ticket. Whin I gits to be pressydint I'm gonna issue onena 'em exzeggative odders making' hit legal to tak off you'ins britches in public if'n you'ins wanna. Sumewhurs in the Konstitution hit says a feller outta be able to show his hind end if'n he feels lak hit. Hits part 'uv free speech, I reckon. I've show'd my hind end suveral times even with my britches on.
As the late guv'ner Happy Chandler always sed: "I feels jest lak a musksketeer in a nudist colony. I don't hardly no where to start.
I ain't gonna sind you'ins no chek lak The Donald did. Time they pays me purt neart a dollar a day fur bein' pressydint thar ain't gonna be a lotta money left. I may hafta borrow sume from the folks over in Chiny.
Remember, if'n you'ins wanna Mak Amarykerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. An' don't furgit to sind money to by votes.
