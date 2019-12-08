'Cold Weather Is Coming'

With the cold weather we have been experiencing, we know that winter is here. The first day of winter is Saturday, December 21, but when we see those "snowflakes" we know that it is beginning to look like winter, go get prepared.
During extremely cold weather or winter storms, staying warm and safe can be a challenge for many. Winter storms can bring cold temperatures, power failures, loss of communication services, and icy roads. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, you should know how to prepare your home and your car before a winter storm hits.
First let's think about your house, and weather proofing our home. You may need to insulate any water lines that run along exterior walls so your water supply will be less likely to freeze. It may have been several years since those water lines have frozen; you want to make sure they are insulated if exposed to the cold. When the temperature outside gets below freezing, you can keep your doors under your sink opened for added warmth.
Check out your windows and doors. Touch around and see if you can feel the wind coming in. You may need to caulk and weather-strip doors and windows to keep the cold wind outside. So much heat is loss through those windows that you can stop by putting up plastic window covers to prevent the heat loss and keep the cold winds outside. Installing storm or thermal pane windows will help keep your home warmer, and your heat bill lower. If you can't afford them at this time, then cover the windows with plastic that you can find at any department store. Heavy drapery at the windows will also help keep out the cold air out and the heat inside. Adding insulation to your attic and walls will help too.
Cut away dead tree branches that could fall on you, your home or other structure during a snow or wind storm. The snow and ice are heavy and will break down those dead tree limbs. If power lines are down or tree limbs are on the lines, call the local utility company.
Using a fireplace or wood stove to heat your home requires having your chimney or flue inspected each year. You don't want to have a chimney fire because you failed to inspect your flue. All homes should have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors installed in their home. These two safety devices are very cheap to purchase, and could save your life. If you heat by a fireplace, wood stove or kerosene heaters install the smoke and carbon monoxide detector near the area you are heating with. Test these detectors out monthly and replace the batteries twice a year. Be sure to keep a fire extinguisher in your home.
Have your furnace system and vents checked out yearly by a qualified technician to ensure they are working properly. You don't want to have your furnace break down on a cold winter day or night. Change your filters regularly to save money.
Be prepared for winter weather by getting your family and car ready for the winter months. What can you do for your family? Stay indoors and dress warmly. Limit exposure to the cold to prevent frostbite. Be careful walking outside to get the newspaper and mail. Don't spend hours in the below freezing temperature to clean off sidewalks. Avoid getting wet to prevent hypothermia. Keep your head covered and bundle up with lots of layers when you go out; don't forget to get your flu shots and check on your neighbors.
For older adult in the home, you should have an easy to read thermometer located inside your home where you can see it frequently. Our ability to feel a change in temperature decreases with age. Plus older adults are more susceptible to health problems caused by cold such as the flu and pneumonia. It will save you money by keeping your house temperature at a lower degree, but you don't want to freeze inside. For winter, the ideal thermostat temperature is 68 degrees while you are awake and lowering it to 65 while sleeping. This may require you wrapping up in a blanket while sitting or wearing several layers of clothing to keep warm. If you are traveling and away from home for several days, lower your thermostat to 55 degrees.
When we are under a winter storm warning, you should first stay off the roads. If you must travel, have a winter emergency kit to keep in your car. Before cold weather arrives, have the radiator system serviced; check the antifreeze level. Add antifreeze as needed. Replace windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture. Make sure the tires on your car have adequate tread and air pressure. Replace any worn tires and fill low tires with air to the proper pressure recommended for your car. Keep the gas tank near full to help avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines. Check out the heater, defroster, breaks, brake fluid ignition, emergency flasher, exhaust oil and battery.
Your winter emergency kit for traveling should include a cell phone, a portable charger and extra batteries in the vehicle. To keep you warm in case of an emergency have extra hats, coats, mittens and blankets in your car. Don't forget that windshield scraper, a shovel, a battery powered radio with extra batteries, a flashlight with extra batteries, water and snack food, first aid kit with any necessary medications, and a pocket knife. Other emergency car items should include a tow chains or rope, tire chains, canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair, cat litter or sand to help tires get traction or road salt to melt ice. Booster cables with fully charged battery or jumper cables may come in handy, plus reflectors or bright colored flag or help signs in case of an emergency. We relay so much on our GPS, but it is also a good idea to have an atlas in your car, even though you know where you are going.
At one time in our lives most people carried some type of matches in their pocket. Find some matches or lighter to have in your car and at home. At home you may need matches to light those candles if the electricity goes out. Never leave lit candles or other flames unattended in the home. Don't forget to bring your pets indoors as the temperatures drop.
This is an easy recipe to prepare and your family will enjoy. You can serve it at breakfast or any meal.
Country Morning Casserole
2 cups bread, cut into cubes
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
6 eggs (whipped together with milk)
1 cup skim milk
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 10 ounce package frozen broccoli florets
1 10 ounce package of pepper and onions chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare a 9 by 13 casserole dish. In a large bowl combine bread cubes, cheddar cheese, and whipped eggs with milk, salt, garlic powder, pepper, broccoli, onions and peppers. Pour in prepared casserole dish. Bake for approximately one hour, or until eggs have set. This will make 8 large serving. Serve with a fruit, and you will have a complete "My Plate," with your eggs, bread, vegetables, and dairy products,
Events at the Pulaski County Extension Office
Janella Miller will be having a yarn spinning class on Monday Night, December 9, at the Extension Office. The class begins at 6:00 p.m. Call the office to register at 679-6361.
Bessie Bane will be teaching a painting class on Wednesday December 11, at the Extension Office. The class begins at 10:00 o'clock and cost $20. You will complete the painting on this day.
The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers will be going to the Derby Dinner Theater on Thursday, December 12. The group will meet at the K-Mart Parking Lot on Highway 80 leaving at 7:30. The bus should return by 6:45. Come join the homemakers for a fun day at the Derby Dinner Theater in Clarksville, Indiana. After a delicious buffet luncheon, the group will see the show "Elf the Musical." The cost is $79 which should be paid to Martin Tours.
Come sample some new "Chocolate Recipes" at our "I Love Chocolate" class on Friday, December 13 starting at 1:00 o'clock at the Extension Office. The class is free to all homemakers and $5 to others. Call the office at 679-6361 to register.
Our card making class with Denise Salter will be held on Monday, December 16 starting at 10:00 o'clock in the basement of the Extension Office.
Join us at the Calendar Food Class on Tuesday, December 17, starting at 11:30. We will be making the Country Morning Casserole.
Join Mary McAdoo for our crocheting and knitting class on Thursday, December 19, starting at 11:30 in the Home Demonstration House.
The Pulaski County Extension Office will be closed December 23 through January 1 for the Christmas Holiday.
