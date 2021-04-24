A Monticello healthcare provider announces a major step toward its goal of providing comprehensive healthcare services to residents in Wayne and Pulaski counties. Federal approval of a new level of care classification for Community Care Clinic (CCC) will allow the clinic to expand services and resources for patients, including new pharmacy operations that started earlier this month.
"CCC has contracted and is working with local pharmacies to enable patients to obtain much needed medications that they have not been able to afford before. This pharmacy service is especially important for diabetic patients," said Mike Vaught, CEO of Faith Healthcare, which operates Community Care Clinic. "As we continue to grow, we want to expand different areas of expertise including dental, OB/GYN, Behavioral Health, and Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) case management. "
Faith Health Care, Inc. (FHC) was founded as a non-profit organization in 2015 in response to the desperate and immediate health care needs of underserved individuals in Wayne and Pulaski Counties. In 2019, FHC became the Community Care Clinic (CCC). Throughout 2019, CCC strategically assessed where to open a new community health center with the goal of achieving Federally Qualified Look-Alike Health Center status which it has now been obtained.
The new designation from the federal Health Services Resources Administration, or HRSA, allows CCC to operate like a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), or Community Health Center as they are commonly called. This FQHC "look alike" operational structure is designed for local providers, like CCC, to maximize access to care for medically underserved populations. The entities provide comprehensive primary health care services that are responsive to identified health care needs, provide services to all persons regardless of their ability to pay, and that meet all federal Health Center Program requirements.
"We are proud of the high quality of services we offer," continued Vaught. "This HRSA designation allows us to be even more responsive to the changing needs of our patients and community which will positively impact health outcomes."
CCC is housed in a 9,900 square foot health center. It offers 32 medical exam rooms, a large reception and waiting area, labs and onsite phlebotomy services. CCC is a member of the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA).
"This new level of care designation speaks to the quality of services CCC provides to its patients," added David Bolt, Chief Executive Officer of KPCA. "Expanded access to care and resources improves overall community health which greatly enhances quality of life."
More information about CCC can be found online at: http://communitycareclinic.net/index.html?fbclid=IwAR2QIhLa4dYI_oG8Xpabmtuu7YIF4_oEkoYiQ0hBgRBtu1tKsBYAXuuyGL4
