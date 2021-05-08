WASHINGTON, DC - Local high school artists still have time to compete in the Congressional Art Competition for Southern and Eastern Kentucky. The winning artist will receive two free airline tickets from Southwest Airlines to travel to Washington, DC for a national reception later this year. All of the winning artwork from across the country will be on display in the U.S. Capitol Building until next Spring. Congressman Hal Rogers has extended the deadline for local students to submit their artwork by Friday, May 14, 2021.
"This school year has been unconventional, so I want to keep the competition open a little longer to allow our local students more time to submit their best artwork," said Congressman Rogers. "The Congressional Art Competition provides an invitation for our students to visit Capitol Hill and to see their talent on display alongside some of the nation's best young artists."
To participate in the competition, students can submit a photo of their original artwork, by emailing it to rogers.press@mail.house.gov.
Acceptable mediums include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photographs. The artwork must be two-dimensional, cannot exceed 26" x 26" x 4" and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. The winning artwork must be framed by the artist before being displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building.
Students must attend high school in Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District, which includes the following counties: Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne and Whitley.
For more information, contact Danielle Smoot at 606-679-8346 or danielle.smoot@mail.house.gov.
The Congressional Art Competition, sponsored by the Congressional Institute, was initiated by Congress in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of young people living in their districts. More than 650,000 students have participated in the competition over the last 30 years.
For more information about the Congressional Art Competition in Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District, visit halrogers.house.gov/congressional-art-competition.
