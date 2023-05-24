WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers announced the winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District. Amiee Compton, a senior at Shelby Valley High School, won first place and her artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building, representing Eastern Kentucky. Alyssa Smith, a junior at Leslie County High School, won second place for her Supergirl pop art. Julia Bryant, a senior at Whitley County High School, submitted an oil painting of Secretariat, winning third place honors.
"Our student artists in Southern and Eastern Kentucky are incredibly talented, and I'm thankful that they have the opportunity to shine on the national stage by participating in this competition," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. "The artwork that we received this year was creative, thoughtful and executed with excellence. I'm proud of all of the students who courageously shared their artwork with us."
Amiee Compton has competed in the Congressional Art Competition every year of her high school career, finally taking top honors with a creative mixed media piece entitled, "Circus Act." She described the artwork as a depiction of reputation, featuring three self-portraits that represent the various emotions students often experience as their reputaton is formed throughout high school.
“It is an honor to be able to represent not only this congressional district, but my state and Appalachians at this year’s Congressional Art Competition," said Compton. "For as long as I can remember, art and creating has been a part of my life. I hope it forever is. As time went on, I knew I wanted something bigger from it, to be able to use my voice with my art. This piece is very personal to me and I feel resonates with many from this area. Without the encouragement of my environment and community, I don’t know if I could’ve gotten this far. Combining my passions for Appalachia, art, and being a self-advocate, I have created the piece, ‘Circus Act.’”
"Amiee has been my student for four years and each year with her has been amazing. She has a natural gift for drawing and painting which has improved year after year," said Wayne Osborne, Compton's art teacher. "What makes Amiee special, though, is her voice. She has a very clear idea of who she is and how she sees the world. Combining that voice with her talent makes her very special indeed. I look forward to seeing her do great things."
As the winner of the Congressional Art Competition, Amiee will attend a national reception in June in the U.S. Capitol Building where her artwork will be displayed for one year. She will also receive two free airline tickets from Southwest Airlines, with accomodations provided by The Center for Rural Development and Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR).
The second and third place winners will receive two free tickets from the Mountain Arts Center to attend one of their summer shows.
"I want to extend my appreciation to SOAR, The Center for Rural Development and the Mountain Arts Center for celebrating our talented art students this year," said Congressman Rogers.
To see all of the artwork that was submitted from Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District, visit Congressman Rogers' Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.