The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act (H.R. 734). The legislation, supported by former UK Swimmer Riley Gaines, provides women and girls a fair playing field in competitive sports by ensuring that school athletics comply with Title IX recognition of a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth.
Congress passed Title IX in 1972 prohibiting sex-based discrimination in federally funded schools. At least 20 states have enacted similar bans in sports. However, earlier this month, the Biden Administration attempted to bypass Congress and thereby the voice of voters with new Title IX rules, preventing schools that receive federal funding from banning biological males from competing in female sports. Today, House Republicans took the first steps to pave a clear path for women in sports from Little League to the NCAA.
“Riley Gaines’ story should open the eyes of the Biden Administration," stated U.S. Representative Hal Rogers. "Women across the country fought long and hard to have their own arena to compete in athletic programs where they shine the brightest. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration has diminished those efforts by issuing a rule that would force public schools to allow transgender biological men to compete with biological women.
Dean of the House Rogers also stated, “Someone needs to stand up for women’s rights in sports, and I was proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with my fellow House Republicans to protect female athletes.”
The bill clarifies that a recipient of federal education funding violates Title IX’s prohibition against sex discrimination if the recipient operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities and allows a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.
