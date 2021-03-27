Consider carefully what to do with your stimulus check

You may have gotten or soon will be receiving a stimulus check that is the result of the American Rescue Plan Act. These $1,400 payments are meant to help offset the financial hardships for individuals and families caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Carefully consider what to do with this money before spending it. Here are some ideas to help you get the most from your stimulus check.
Take care of the basics. If you have lost your job or have been laid off because of COVID-19, you may be struggling to take care of your basic needs, such as food, medicine, and utilities. This money is intended to help you do that. If you are struggling, spend it on those items.
Get up to date on your bills. If you have fallen behind on your debts, you can use the stimulus as a chance to get caught up on those payments. Make sure you prioritize your debts in order of the most urgent payments.
Build an emergency fund. If you can meet all your debt obligations and provide for your family's basic needs, consider saving the money in an emergency fund. Just because you do not need the money right now does not mean that you will never need it in the future. An emergency fund can help you cover those unexpected expenses, such as car repairs or major appliance purchases, as they occur down the road.
Spend it wisely. If you decide to spend your stimulus check, make sure your purchase is a wise one, such as a home improvement, which could increase the value of your home or job training or education that can help increase your income in the future.
Invest it. Make your stimulus money grow for your family's future by investing it. There are many different types of investments you can consider, including 529 college saving plans, traditional and Roth IRAs, certificates of deposit, stocks, bonds etc. You can find out more about these investment options online or by contacting your banker or financial advisor.
More information on family financial education topics is available by contacting the Pulaski County Extension office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Your family may love a Quiche for breakfast or for any meal of the day. You can serve quiche hot or cold. This quiche is perfect for using up leftover Easter ham. This Quiche uses a 9-inch pie crust, but some people prefer to make a crustless quiche.
Ham and Cheese Quiche
1 - 9-inch-deep dish pie crust
1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar Cheese Divided
2 tablespoon flour
1 cup diced cooked ham
1 ¼ cups milk
6 eggs, beaten
¼ cup green onions
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake the pie crust in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Then use a fork to poke holes into the crust. Continue baking until lightly browned, about 5 minutes longer. Take pie crust out and reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees.
Combine 1 cup of cheese, 1 tablespoon flour and 1 cup of ham together. Spread over the warm crust. Mix the milk, beaten eggs, green onions, 1 tablespoon flour, salt, and pepper together. Pour over the ham and cheese mixture. Top with the remaining ½ cup of cheese. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees about 40 to 45 minutes or until the center is set. Cool 10 minutes before cutting. Will make 8 servings.
