70 YEARS AGO
OCT. 9, 1952
Off to Columbus
Aviation Mechanic Mate Apprentice Henry E. Neeley, Jr., and Chief Winifred Freeman left Friday for Columbus Naval Air Station, Columbus, Ohio, where they will take two weeks reserve training.
Neeley is manager of J. Heber Lewis Auto Supply and Freeman is watch maker at Corder's Jewelry.
Coon dog contests
The Pulaski County Outdoorsmen will sponsor "Coon on the Log" and "Coon Drag" contests Sunday afternoon at Bill Ping's place, six miles north of Somerset on the Crab Orchard Road. All sportsmen are invited to test their dogs in competition in these unusual events.
A 50 cent admission charge will be made.
Youths sentenced
Crime doesn't pay, four Capac, Michigan youths agreed here Saturday following their trials in Pulaski Circuit Court on robbery charges. The boys who left their homes last month and planned to spend the winter in Florida, held up and robbed Anderson's Service Station at Science Hill Sept. 12, but were apprehended in Georgia a few days later.
The oldest of the group, Charles Silverthorn, 18, who held a gun on Hollis Anderson, station proprietor, was convicted on a charge of armed robbery and given a life sentence in the state reformatory. All of the boys entered pleas of guilty, but the jury was lenient with the youngest of the group.
Pat Golenbiewski, 14, and James Welch, 14, were each given five year terms in the School of Correction at Greendale upon conviction of robbery. Robert Schwartzkopf, 12, was turned over to the custody of his mother, a night telephone operator at Capac, and he is to report regularly in Juvenile Court there. He remained in the car while his three companions went inside the office and robbed Hollis Anderson of his pocketbook, containing more than $300. It was reported that Welch's father and Mrs. Schwartzkopf had agreed to make good Anderson's loss. All the boys entered guilty pleas to the charges against them.
The mothers of Silverthorn and Schwartzkopf and the parents of Welch attended the trial.
Duty calls
33 Pulaski youth will go to Louisville Oct. 22 for their pre-induction physical exams.
Those who will receive the tests are Beecher Eugene Cornett, Joseph Curtis Vanhook, Allen P. McPheron, Jr., John Otto Freeland, Jr., Frank Taylor, Jr. and James Gordon Denny of Somerset; Lindsey Tarter, Marion Winfred Prather, Frank Allen Nicholas, and Dune Clell Tompkins of Rt. 2, Somerset, Alonzo Lawrence Godby of Rt. 1, Somerset, Curtis C. Farmer and Ronal Henry Ping of Rt. 3, Somerset, Robert Doyle Lewis, Henry Barrett Markum, Jr., and Hollis Eugene Tucker of West Somerset, Joseph R. Wilson of Burnside, Marvin Achilles Warner and Nathan R. Buchanan of Nancy, William Albert Mounce of Eula, Edwin Vernon Price of Wilburn, Charles Herman Taylor of Science Hill, Chester Ray Abbott of West Science Hill, Audie Price, Jr., Leslie Herbert Floyd and Victor Lee Vaught of Rt. 1, Science Hill, Charles Leland Hill of Eubank, Royce Leland Campbell of Cains Store, Trellis Lee Campbell of Dykes, Winfred Coolidge Frye of Faubush, and Linden Feltner of Naomi, Stephen Leonard Massey of Rush Branch Road, Somerset, and Clemon Hughes of Squib.
Count on winning
Count the dots and win a sewing machine. If your eyes and your luck hold out, Albertson's Radio Shop, in conjunction with the Domestic Sewing Machine Company is sponsoring a contest in the Commonwealth Journal and Somerset Journal. The winner will receive a sewing machine and valuable gift certificates will go to other winners toward the purchase of sewing machines.
The object of the contest is to count the number of dots in a square appearing in this weeks issues of the two papers.
Leave it to Lovins
Mrs. W. A. Lovins, Somerset, won the sewing machine "Count the Dots" contest. There were 611 entries. Mrs. Lovins' entry blank carried the correct dot count of 2,763. She will receive her choice of a walnut or mahogany cabinet sewing machine.
Buys property
Jeffrey Colson of Stanford bought the North College home of the late James Edwards, at auction Friday by J. B. Chestnut. He paid $11,425 for the property.
Wringer washer
W. D. Gover has a deluxe wringer washer "Better than some automatics yet costs far less." Only $189.95.
OCT. 16, 1952
No free lunch
Three men suspected of having a part in the robbery of the Cundiff School lunchroom were arrested by county officers and are being questioned. Two of the men are being held in jail. Stolen from the lunchroom were 25 pounds of sugar, 25 pounds of lard, and two cookers.
Segal Sallee of Bogletown said he paid $4 for the commodities but did not see the cookers. He has not identified the sellers.
Polio victim
Geneva Floyd, seven-year-old daughter of Magistrate Lavey Floyd, and Mrs. Floyd of Pointer, was admitted to the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington last week with polio.
Truck enters store
The blowout of a front tire on a truck owned and driven by the Rev. Esau Huff on Highway East 80 caused Huff to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the combination grocery store and service station of G. Lansford, at the junction of East 80 and the Mt. Vernon Road with terrific force. The truck struck the right front side of the building, knocking in part of the wall. After the blowout the Huff truck continued east on Hwy. 80 about 300 feet before striking the building.
Part of the concrete block wall of the grocery store was knocked down, and the front wheels and a portion of the cab of the truck went into the store, knocking down several shelves of goods. Mrs. Hansford's canned goods in the basement were also damaged considerably. She was in the basement doing some washing at the time of the crash but was not injured. The truck knocked down a gasoline sign embedded in two feet of concrete before striking the building.
Riding in the cab with the driver were Buster Whitis of Shopville, who suffered lacerations about the face and throat, and T. R. Meece of Ferguson. Damage to the property and merchandise was about $3,500.
VP coming
Vice President Alben Barkley will speak in Somerset Oct. 31.
Marriage licenses
Charles Latin Burgin, Somerset, and Norma Lee Eversole, East Somerset.
William T. Goff, Rt. 3, Somerset, and Eudoxie Hopper, Somerset.
Herbert Randall Hamm and Zada Belle Glover, both Somerset.
Athletics expensive
"High School Athletics" was the topic of an interesting talk by Athletic Director William Marshall Clark of Somerset High School at the weekly dinner meeting of the Rotary Club. Speaking at the Hotel Beecher, the director pointed out how athletics train young men to be courageous, teaches them the value of living clean lives, and prepares them for the hard knocks of life. School spirit and school pride are welded together by athletics, he declared.
Problems faced by high schools in financing athletics and developing a successful program were discussed. Only basketball pays more than its way at Somerset High, he stated. That sport makes in possible to finance track and baseball teams. Difficulties in making up football schedules and the high guarantees demanded by top schools in the state in playing here were cited by Coach Clark.
The tremendous increase in cost of athletic equipment also places a strain on the school, he declared. Somerset High's expense for this equipment this year will be $3,500.
Most of the schools scheduled by Somerset High in football have a much larger enrollment than the local school and have many more boys on their squads, pointed out Clark.
The smaller schools are finding it extremely difficult to field football teams because many boys today are not interested in playing the game.
The factor of winning is entering into many sports, supporters insisting the coach turn out a winning team every year. This is creating quite a problem and forcing many coaches to give up their jobs, said Mr. Clark.
"We try to win with what we have and do the best we can at all tines,: he said.
Somerset bride killed
An automobile accident claimed the lives of two when their vehicle crashed into the concrete railing of an underpass on Alexandria Pike, Southgate, Ky. The victims were Mrs. Dorothy Cassidy Schmidt, 26, daughter of Hayden and Ida Ballou Cassidy, Ashurst Ave., Somerset, and her husband, Robert Schmidt, 30, of Highland Heights, who were killed instantly.
Mrs. Schmidt was driving when the southbound auto crashed into the concrete abutment guarding an underpass used by school children and church-goers in front of the St. Theresa Church and parochial school.
Mr. Schmidt assisted his father, Peter Schmidt, in the operation of a Newport night club. He was formerly manager of the swank Beverly Hills Country Club. The Schmidts were married 18 months ago.
Mrs. Schmidt's remains were brought here last night and taken to the home of her parents.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Schmidt is survived by one sister, Mrs Lonnie Price, Somerset, and one brother, Oscar Cassidy, West Somerset.
Last May Robert Schmidt was the hero of a gun battle in which he killed Michael Trupiano, a Detroit bandit, during an attempted holdup of Schmidt's café. Schmidt was wounded in the shoulder at the time, but his return of the bandit's fire downed Trupiano, wounded another man, and routed the remaing four gunmen.
Queen Nell
Miss Nell Wallace of Pulaski County was named queen of Kentucky Farm Bureau District 3-B.
Commented
