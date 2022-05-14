70 YEARS AGO
SEPT. 25, 1952
Medical bags stolen
Leather medical bags stolen from the cars of Dr. A.A.Weddle. Dr. M.H. Holtzclaw, and Dr. A.L. Cooper Friday night about 9 o'clock from their parking spaces behind the City Hospital were recovered Tuesday afternoon about one half mile off Hwy. 27 on the Waynesburg road. Three bags were found in a field near the school by a student and taken to the Stanford police office, and another was found in some weeds beside the road by another student. Dr. Weddle and Chief of Police Harold Catron went to Stanford last night and identified the bags left there as belonging to the physicians. Another bag, believed the property of Dr. Weddle and found by a Waynesburg student, was taken home. Also stolen from Dr. Cooper's car were three camera lenses, a view finder, camera crank, and miscellaneous accessories. These have not been recovered.
Farmers Market sold
Rex G. Palmer of Harlan has purchased the Farmers Market on the Crab Orchard Road, formerly operated by Clyde Ping. Mr. Palmer has had much experience in the grocery and mercantile business and will manage the store. Mrs. Palmer has been director of nurses at the Somerset City Hospital for the past three years. The Palmers have two sons, Rex, Jr., and Banny.
Tragedy at Stab
Judy Price, eight, of Stab, was killed early this morning on her way to school when struck by a 1948 Ford sedan, driven by Elwyn Jackson, 35, of Rush Branch Road, in front of the old Burdine Valley Church.
She was on her way to the Burdine Valley School with a group of children, including her brother, Roger.
She ran in front of the car, according to the driver.
No charges have been filed.
Build house on Square
Jess Wilson, chairman of the community development committee of Somerset Kiwanis Club, is proposing placement of a Lake Cumberland Information Bureau here. He suggests placement of a small but attractive white house costing about $1,500, be built over the pool at the center of the Public Square. No water has been used in the fountain for several years.
Children most
affected by polio
Seven polio cases have been reported to the Pulaski County Health Department.
David Norfleet, two and a half, Nancy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Norfleet.
Mary Lee Bryant, 12, Science Hill, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Bryant.
Marlene Poynter, two and a half, Welborn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Poynter.
William Glenn Sweet, five, Poynter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Milford Sweet.
William Welborn, 19, Rt. 3, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Welborn.
Terry Jean Weddle, seven, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Juanita Weddle.
Sammy Lawson, two, Ano, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lawson.
Forty three cases of polio have been reported in the county this year.
Teens gone wild
Somerset City Police arrested three boys last Thursday afternoon and are confident the youths have been responsible for most of the break-ins in the Somerset business district during the past month. The boys, the oldest being 15, admitted to breaking into nine buildings and getting some money in six.
Lowell Weddle, 13, was arrested at his home on High Street. John E.Stevens, 13, was picked up at the Parker School. Philemon Decker, 15, was arrested near his home on Bourne Ave.
Weddle, who was sent to the School of Corrections by the Pulaski County Juvenile Court about nine months ago on a charge of house-breaking, ran off from the school three weeks ago. In signed confessions given to city officers, the trio admitted to the offenses.
Youths in jail
Four Capac, Michigan boys are being held in the Pulaski County Jail on charges of armed robbery. They admit holding up and robbing Hollis Anderson of $386 at his service station near Science Hill on Sept. 12. They were caught in Bainbridge, Georgia, Sept. 16 and returned here for trial. The boys are ages 18, 14 and 12. They confessed to several other break-ins.
Taking center stage
Oscar and his famous puppet show will be on the stage of the Virginia Theatre Sunday and Monday. This show appears regularly on TV with Hippity Hoppity, the two-gun rabbit range buster, and his talking horse. The Rose Bowl Story will be shown on the screen.
Leaders of the band
William Ramsey, drum major, and Miss Ouida Ann Farmer, will lead the Somerset High Band in all their exercises this school year. She is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. L.I. Farmer, and "Billy" is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Ramsey, Jr.
Roses manager
arrives
Mr. and Mrs. S.G. Foster and two children have moved from Whitefield, North Carolina, and are now at home on the Stanford Road. Mr. Foster is manager of the Rose's Store to be opened soon in the Bartell's building on the Square.
Impressive company
Mrs. J. Sherman Cooper and Mrs. Benjamin P. Heiser have returned from a visit with Mrs. Joseph L. Hardin in Louisville. They attended the rally for General Eisenhower, and Mrs. Cooper sat on the platform with General and Mrs. Eisenhower and her son, Hon. John Sherman Cooper, who introduced the General.
Enters convent
Miss Patsy Healey left recently for St. Louis where she entered the Franciscan Convent of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. She was accompanied by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Healey and sister, Mrs. E.B. Hawes.
Marriage licenses
Herman Mitchell and Mrs. Diora Mitchell, Cincinnati.
Floyd Wells and Margaret Louise Hughes, both Somerset.
Arnold Haste, Jr., and Anna Marie Hodge, both Science Hill.
Picture this
Come to the new United Department Store and get four photo poses for 35 cents. 8x10 portrait $2.
Hinkson's here
Grand opening of Hinkson's Gulf Service station in Burnside on Sept. 26-27.
Ramsey auction
Absolute auction of Mrs. Etta Ramsey's home furnishings on Main Street in Science Hill on Sept. 27. She has sold her home and is leaving the state.
Royalty
Evelyn Buckner of Burnside High and Bill Hubble of Eubank High were crowned queen and king of the 1952 Pulaski County School Fair.
