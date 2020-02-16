Coronavirus concers 

Some of you may be worried about the coronavirus that we are hearing so much about from China. The following is a special article from the University of Kentucky about the virus and their recommendations.
The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a "public health emergency of international concern" on Jan. 30, 2020. While the coronavirus is infectious, that should not cause panic in Kentucky. The immediate risk of this new virus to the American public is believed to be low at this time, and everyone can do their part to help respond to this emerging public health threat.
Our real concern should be the influenza or flu virus, which is very active in the U.S. right now. Already this flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that more than 15 million people in the U.S. have gotten sick with flu. More than 150,000 Americans have been hospitalized, and more than 8,000 people have died from their infection.
The best recommendations for Americans who are worried about their health is to practice proper flu season hygiene, including frequent hand-washing, covering coughs, and being vaccinated. A flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and others against the flu. If you have not gotten your flu shot yet this year, it is not too late; the CDC still recommends being vaccinated this season. So if you have failed to get your shot, do it now.
While there is a flu vaccine, there is no vaccine yet for the coronavirus. However, the CDC recommends using these preventive steps and habits to prevent the spread of the flu, coronavirus, and several other viruses.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
When shopping wipe off the handles on the shopping cart.
People who think they may have been exposed to the coronavirus should contact their health-care provider immediately.
When all the children are at home or you have a lot of people to feed this is a great recipe to use.
Barbecue Beef Sandwiches
2 pounds ground beef
2 green pepper, chopped
3 medium size onions, chopped
4 stalks of celery, chopped
1 cup of catsup
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons chili powder
½ cup vinegar
½ cup water
Salt and Pepper to Taste
Fry ground beef in skillet until done; drain off fat; add peppers, onion, celery, and continue to fry until onions are soft. Place in a large pot; add catsup, brown sugar, chili powder, vinegar, and water. Cook for about 1 hour on low heat. Add salt and pepper if needed. Serve on your favorite bun.
Events going on at the Pulaski County Extension Office
The Meadowlarks Extension Homemakers will meet on Tuesday, February 18, at the Extension Office. Their class will be on "Sweet Enough without All that Sugar.
The Pieceful Quilters meet on Wednesday February 19, at 10:00 o'clock at the Burnside Library. Learn how to make beautiful cards you can send to your favorite people, and the class is free. Denise Salter is the instructor for the Card Class that meets the 4th Monday of each month. Join us on Monday, February 24 at 10:00 o'clock at the Extension Office.
"Gardening Options for Everyone" will be the homemaker's lesson for the month of March. The leader training to learn all about "Gardening" will be held on Monday, February 24, starting at 1:00 o'clock at the Extension Office. This class is opened to everyone. Beth Wilson will be our leader for the training.
Just Among Friends Extension Homemakers will meet on Thursday, February 27 at 1:00 o'clock at the Extension Office.
The Calendar Food Class will be held on Friday, February 28 at 11:30 this month. Mark the new date on your calendar. Call the office to register.
