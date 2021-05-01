'COVID-19 Vaccinations Cards'

Don't forget that next Sunday, May 9, is Mother's Day. You will want to honor those special women in your life. Mother's Day in the United States is annually held on the second Sunday in May. It celebrates motherhood and it is a time to appreciate mothers and mother figures, including grandmothers, great grandmothers, stepmothers, foster mothers, and other significant women in your life. Mark it down today.
As vaccinations become more widely available, you might want to think about carrying your vaccination card with you when traveling. You can bring your card by the Pulaski County Extension Office where we will laminate your vaccination card, and give you a protective covering to carry the card in. While it is not an international requirement, some destinations, cruise lines and venues are already requiring travelers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Here are some other tips and tricks to help preserve your vaccination card.
Take a photo of your vaccination card to keep on your phone, so you will have it as a backup.
Laminate your card, or place it in a protective sleeve, to make it more durable if you plan to carry it around. A number of companies are offering free vaccine card lamination.
When not using it, make sure to keep your vaccination card in a safe place so you do not lose it.
Some businesses across the country are offering perks to those with a vaccination card. Another reason to keep your card safe!
For information about vaccines at the University of Kentucky visit https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/covid-19/vaccine.
Be sure to take the time to visit the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market downtown. You can find gifts for your mother or other women in your life. Some vendors are selling their hand made products. Other items you will find at the Farmers Market include fresh meat and eggs, different canned goods like green beans, pickles, etc., tomato plants, seed potatoes, fresh flowers to hang or plant, delicious fresh popcorn, and other items. The market opens at 8:00 on Saturday Mornings and is opened until 2:00 p.m. Special classes are also being offered at the Market. Check the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market Facebook page for classes and time.
The following salad can be made for your Mother's Day Luncheon. It is easy to make, delicious, and will serve 16 cups.
Scrumptious Strawberry Salad
5 cups fresh spinach
5 cups cabbage, chopped
1 cup golden raisins
1 cup halved red grapes
1 pint sliced strawberries
1/2 cup red onion, sliced fine
1/2 cup toasted and chopped pecans (optional)
Dressing:
3/4 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt or plain regular yogurt
3 tablespoons honey
6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon poppy seeds
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
The Salad will make 16 cups
Combine all salad ingredients together in a large bowl. Prepare the salad dressing by mixing all ingredients together in a separate bowl or pint size jar. Cover and shake well to combine. Pour dressing over salad mixture and toss when ready to serve. Store any left-over dressings in the refrigerator.
