COVID forces annual Jehovah's event to go virtual

Every summer for decades, Jehovah's Witnesses from south central Kentucky have traveled to join thousands of other attendees at convention locations in Kentucky and surrounding states. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition, moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah's Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.
"Powerful by Faith!" is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. "Friday" morning's session will be available for streaming or download beginning June 28, 2021.
"The virtual program has many advantages, especially since my wife, Gloria, and I are older," said Ed Spitzke, of Bronston, Kentucky, who has been attending the annual conventions since the late 1940s. "We can watch the program in the comfort of our home, and, since it's prerecorded, we can rewind it, or we can watch entire sessions as many times as we want."Over the decades the Spitzkes enjoyed an active role in the conventions. In a costume drama at one convention, Ed played Noah and Gloria played Noah's wife. The Spitzkes' children and grandchildren continue the family tradition of attending and enjoying the annual events.
The Spitzkes, who are now in their 80s, are spending their time inviting the public to join them in viewing this year's historic virtual program.
"We're particularly looking forward to symposiums on topics that will help us build our faith. We're also anticipating a video drama about the prophet Daniel's life," commented Ed. "We hope that many others will be able to join us."
The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.
"Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic," said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses. "Our faith will continue to unite us in worship - even virtually - as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program."All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.
For more information, please contact Jehovah's Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
