Crappie anglers from several states will travel to Lake Cumberland at Somerset, KY for a Crappie USA Tournament event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela's. Local and traveling anglers will be vying for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to compete at the 2020 Crappie USA Classic which will feature a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.
Anglers fishing the September 18-19, 2020 Super Event will be testing their crappie fishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store.
Lake Cumberland is known for good populations of nice sized crappie and a good weigh-in is expected. A total of 67 boats fished the popular event in 2019.
Last year's Pro Division Winners were the B'n'M Poles team of Jake Hengstler from Botkins, OH, and Jason Koesters from New Bremen, OH. They weighed a two-day bag of 22.33 pounds.
On the Amateur Division side, Scott and Tresa Carrier took the top spot in 2019. They had 21.21 pounds to earn the win. They caught around 60 fish on the day.
How to Enter Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third member allowed if the angler is under the age of 16 years old. Early registration can be accomplished on the CUSA website at https://www.crappieusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling (502) 384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Entry fees vary by length of tournament. All fees are posted on the website linked above. Late entries are subject to a $25.00 late fee.
Participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association (ACA).
Sign up at https://www.crappieusa.com/Membership_Information.cfm where the various levels of membership are available. Each membership will include a subscription to the Crappie Digest, the official publication of Crappie USA, and one of the top crappie fishing publications in the nation. Coronavirus
Response
Anglers will sign up at registration, be given a copy of guidelines for social distancing, be given a copy of the rules, and be given their weigh-in voucher. At that point, they will leave the registration site.
At the weigh-in, social distancing will be maintained in the weigh-in line and only allow a few teams at a time will be allowed to be in the line. Other anglers can wait in vehicles and boats. All staff will be wearing facemasks and we encourage all anglers and spectators to do the same.
Registration and Seminar Late registration and a pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 50 Stevie Lynn Drive, Somerset, KY 42503.
Late Sign-in begins at 5:00 pm and runs to 7:00 pm. A National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing accompanies the seminar starting at 7:00 pm local time. This seminar is open to the public. Those not fishing the event are encouraged to attend this meeting and meet some of the region's top crappie anglers. The Weigh-In Site The tournament weigh-in will be held at Pulaski Co Park, 1200 Hwy 3189, Nancy, KY 42544. The weigh-in begins at 3:00 pm and all anglers are required to be in line by 4:00pm. This is the perfect opportunity for non-competitors to learn how the big ones are caught. Interviews of the top 5 teams are conducted following the weigh-in.Sponsor Somerset-Pulaski
County CVB welcomes all Crappie USA anglers and their guests to the area and hope they take the opportunity to enjoy the local attractions. They are also a national sponsor of CUSA. For more information on the area visit their website or call 800-642-6287.
Host Lodging Site
Host lodging is provided by:
[1] Holiday Inn Express, 50 Stevie Lynn Dr, Somerset, KY 42503, 606-425-4444
[2] Hampton Inn, 4141 So Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 42501, 606-676-8855
The number of rooms in the area may be limited. It is recommended that participants make their reservations early.
Crappie USA "Free Crappie Kids Rodeo"- Suspended for 2020The normal Crappie Kids Fishing Rodeos will not be held for the remaining 2020 event schedule due to coronavirus concerns.
The Classic Championship
The CUSA Classic Championship will be held October 22 - 24, 2020 at Green River Lake, Columbia, KY. The 2020 Crappie USA Classic presented by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's features a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.
National Sponsors
National Sponsors of Crappie USA are: Bass Pro Shops Cabela's, Ranger Boats, Mercury Marine, Mustad Hooks, Minn Kota, Humminbird, Talon, Lake Master Maps, Gamma, B'n'M Poles, Driftmaster Rod Holders, Ego Nets, Cumberland Crappie Double Seats, Brushpile Crappie, Charlie Brewer Slider, Crappie Now Magazine, Jenko Fishing, Big Bite Baits, Somerset-Pulaski Co CVB, Crappie Magnet, EFX Graphics, Fin n' Frames, Crown Trophy, JR Madd Breading, WavePro, Freaky Franks Tackle, EZ Drift, Allegro Marinades, and Aftco Clothing.
For more information on the Classic and other CUSA events visit the website at www.crappieusa.com and Crappie USA Tournament Trail Facebook Page.
