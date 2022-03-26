70 YEARS AGO
MARCH 27, 1952
Don't cross Dr. I.K.
When he glanced out the window of Kidd's Grocery Store on Monticello Street Saturday morning, Dr. I. K. Cross saw the 1950 Hudson sedan he had parked out front being driven off by a strange man.
Cross had left the keys to the car in the ignition while he shopped for groceries.
The vehicle was headed south on Monticello Street, but Cross knew the driver couldn't get far because the high waters of Sinking Creek were standing in the underpass, blocking the roadway.
Tom Anderson, a clerk in the store, told Dr. Cross to get in his car and they followed in hot pursuit.
The thief turned left when he arrived at Railroad Drive, realizing he could not proceed south on Monticello Street because of the high water. Near the tie yard, the man abandoned the car and started running. Anderson followed and collared him, being followed by Cross.
About that time, Chief of Police Harold Catron and State Patrolman Gilmore Phelps arrived on the scene and took charge.
They brought Otress Dowell Fieldes of Cleveland, Ohio, to the courthouse. He admitted taking the car and will face a grand jury.
Back, by George
George Elliott, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Foster Elliott, who was reported missing Wednesday, returned safely to his home last night.
The 17-year-old Somerset High senior left his home Tuesday afternoon and was seen last in Stanford. He returned to his home on his own accord.
Perfect gift?
Full size push lawn mowers $16.25 at Firestone.
New Mize in town
Mr. and Mrs. Rex Mize of East Somerset are the proud parents of a boy born Wednesday at Somerset City Hospital.
Blanton auction
The dandy farm of 60 acres and personal property of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Blanton on Crab Orchard Road just east of Woodstock, will sell at auction April 2.
Baptists only, please
WANTED! 500 Baptists to attend Great Evangelistic Rally on March 2 at Pleasant Hill No. 2 Baptist Church.
"Babe" Parilli
coming
Vito "Babe" Parilli and his Cotton Bowl Weevils will meet a team of local stars in a basketball game at the Somerset High Gym on April 1. T-formation and passing demonstration at half time.
General admission 75 cents.
Sponsored by Somerset Kiwanis Club.
Proceeds to club's Underprivileged Child's Fund.
APRIL 3, 1952
Band aids
Contributions to the band concert fund now stand at $61.
The Commonwealth and Somerset Journal, feeling the Somerset High band and director Don Stone should be rewarded for their many civic performances during the school year, planned a trip for the band to Lexington April 13 for the concert of the U. S. Navy Band at U K Memorial Coliseum.
This week, Paul Dexheimer donated $5 to the fund and an unsigned letter contained $1.
Ringside 90 cents
Big time professional wrestling Wednesday nights at the National Guard Armory. Ringside seats 90 cents.
Jasper jewel
The beautiful brick home at 225 Jasper Street belonging to the estate of the late Miss Ottie F. Rogers, will sell at auction April 16.
Burnside
development
William Guido of Buffalo, New York, is planning a major development of the Lake Cumberland area on Highway 27, just south of the Pitman Creek bridge. He plans to sell many attractive camp sites to persons residing outside the county and state.
Tragedy in Eubank
A two-year-old Hustonville girl died Thursday afternoon after falling down a well at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hays in Eubank. Linda Carol Bogie fell when a piece of plank she was standing on gave way.
Stork Club
A "Stork Club" has been established at Somerset City Hospital, allowing prospective moms and dads to "lay-a-way" so much per month in advance of the anticipated addition to the family.
Persons signing up will be given a tour of the hospital and get to meet some of the people who may be attending to their needs when the time arrives.
Play ball!
James Prather Jr., Pope Walker and Alonzo Carter will attend the opening of the National League baseball season in Cincinnati.
New in Burnside
F. W. Gwinn and son Richard announce the opening of Lake Cumberland Furniture store in Burnside. Mr. Gwinn and son recently moved to Burnside from Ashland.
Black gold!
Onie P. Hamilton and associates have brought in two good oil wells in the Burkesville Field during the past week. One is producing 30 barrels an hour.
Child burned
Almeda Denham, six-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Denham of Rush Branch Road, was painfully burned when her clothing caught fire from an open grate. The most severe burns were on her back.
Whitaker killed
Lincoln Whitaker, 59, of Stab, was killed April 16 in a traffic mishap in Laurel County.
Family fare
Big cartoon shows now playing on Fridays at Family Drive-In.
Sweet deal
All flavors of ice cream 27 cents per pint at A&P.
Making it official
The U.S. Senate has approved the name "Lake Cumberland" for Wolf Creek Dam Reservoir near Jamestown, Ky. on the Cumberland River.
Already passed by the House, the bill now needs only President Truman's signature to make the name official.
The 100-mile long lake, one of the nation's largest, has won Government classification as the best bass-fishing lake in the United States.
Date night movie?
Bride of the Gorilla now showing at the Virginia Theatre.
Jumper baseball
The probable starting lineup for Coach Shed Glass when Somerset High baseball opens play at Edmonton has Clovis Phelps on the mound and Don Jones on the receiving end. Other highly-promising players include Donnie Smith, Charlie Taylor, Bob Neikirk, H. B. Marcum, Davd Hardwick, Conley Newton, and Ronnie Smith.
Other candidates who are attracting much attention are Joe Graybeal, Burton Hacker, Gene Street and Bill Adams.
Commented
