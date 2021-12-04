Cumberland Valley National Bank hires Daniel Black as Mortgage Specialist

Dan Black has joined Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust(CVNB) as a Mortgage Specialist for the Lexington area. "Dan has extensive experience in mortgage lending, including to first-time home buyers. We know he'll bring that expertise to the table when he is helping our customers pursue the dream of home ownership and secure the best mortgage possible," said President & CEO, Elmo Greer.
A 1984 graduate of the University of Kentucky, Dan started his career with a bachelor's degree in business. Throughout his 38-year lending career he has worked for banks and private lenders, owned a mortgage company of his own, and has financed properties for first-time home buyers and generations of clients and their family members locally and nationally.
Black shared, "When I started my lending career, the 30-year mortgage rate was 12.5%. Now rates are in the 3% range which is incredible to realize, but it gives one perspective on how great the opportunity is for clients that need to eliminate debt, increase their cash flow, or buy a home. Lending and real estate is in my blood. I can't imagine doing anything more gratifying than helping people live their lives with more financial freedom, owning real estate - the greatest long-term investment ever realized."
Dan is based out of CVNB's Fortune Drive branch, located at 900 Beasley Street, Suite 150 in Lexington. However, CVNB offers online mortgage applications and customers can get started without ever stepping foot into a branch.
CVNB, with a banking history of more than 117 years, is a privately held financial institution headquartered in London, Kentucky that operates 14 full-service branch locations in six Kentucky cities: London, Corbin, Berea, Richmond, Somerset, and Lexington. Services include personal and business banking, commercial lending,
mortgage lending, and wealth management. More information can be found at CVNB.com.
