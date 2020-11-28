Cumberland Valley National Bank hires Elizabeth Benge Sparks as loan officer

London, KY - Cumberland Valley National Bank (CVNB) announced that Elizabeth Benge Sparks (NMLS #2063907) has joined the Laurel County Market as Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer, effective November 4, 2020.
Elizabeth brings over 14 years of retail banking experience to the lending area. She is also a Special Deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, where she develops and manages public programs with a focus on the safety of women and children. She is a certified and Licensed Women's Self Defense instructor (since 2014) and the winner of numerous Community & Leadership awards throughout her career.
"I love to help my customers reach their financial goals and I look forward to serving in this role," says Sparks.
She will be working out of the West London Branch, located at 300 London Shopping Center, London and can be reached at 606.862.7342.
Market President Ward Stokes expressed his enthusiasm about Elizabeth joining the Laurel County Lending Team, "She's a great addition to our team at CVNB and we're happy to have her on board. CVNB takes great pride in serving our customers and Elizabeth is a leader in the community and we know she'll bring that sense of care and responsibility to her new role."
Elizabeth is a Laurel County native, she and her husband have one daughter. She is also a member of The Creek Church in London.
CVNB, with a banking history of more than 116 years, is a privately held financial institution headquartered in London, Kentucky that operates 14 branch locations in six Kentucky cities: London, Corbin, Berea, Richmond, Somerset, and Lexington. More information can be found at CVNB.com.
