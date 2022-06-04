In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.
Marika Alexander of Science Hill (42553)
Angela Asher of Somerset (42503)
Garrett Bailey of Somerset (42503)
Kathryn Baker of Eubank (42567)
Allie Beckman of Somerset (42503)
Angela Brock of Somerset (42501)
Morgan Bruin of Somerset (42501)
Alyssa Carter of Broadhead (40409)
Holly Chamley of Somerset (42503)
Dustin Chaplin of Monticello (42633)
Macy Daulton of Somerset (42503)
Amber Davis of somerset (42503)
Brittany Davis of Somerset (42503)
Erica Dick of Science Hill (42553)
Jarred Eades of Somerset (42503)
Ashton Farmer of Monticello (42633)
Courtney Fisher of Monticello (42633)
Steven Fitzgerald of Somerset (42503)
Jaime Fuson of Bronston (42518)
Jasmine Gregory of Somerset (42501)
Jennifer Griffith of Somerset (42501)
Kory Haas of Monticello (42633)
Jessica James of Crab Orchard (40419)
Katelyn James of Bronston (42518)
Emylmarie Jimenez-Moya of Somerset (42501)
Haley Kidd of Somerset (42501)
Jonathan Parmelee of Somerset (42503)
Saydee Romain of Somerset (42503)
Jordan Roy of Somerset (42503)
Caleb Seward of Somerset (42501)
Andrew Shannon of Somerset (42503)
Kendra Singleton of Somerset (42503)
Leanna Stigall of Ferguson (42501)
Samantha Stringer of Somerset (42503)
Keely Tarter of Somerset (42503)
Jacklynn Thacker of Crab Orchard (40419)
Amber Tharp of Ferguson (42533)
Tonya Troxtle of Somerset (42501)
Hayley Tucker of Monticello (42633)
Mary Turner of Somerset (42503)
Sumer Weatherford of Eubank (42567)
Camryn Wells of Somerset (42503)
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
