In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President's List automatically make the Dean's List, since the Dean's List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean's List or the President's List, to avoid overlap.)
Students from your local area named to the President's List for Spring 2022 include:
Hannah Bryant of Brodhead (40409)
Kalyn Burk of Monticello (42633)
Nathaniel Cox of Somerset (42503)
Elliott Cross of Monticello (42633)
Libby Gramling of Nancy (42544)
Courtney Haney of Ferguson (42533)
Matthew Haste of Somerset (42503)
Wesley Lamar of Somerset (42503)
Hannah Maher of Somerset (42503)
Asia Rowe of Somerset (42503)
Mathew Saylor of Somerset (42503)
Lydia Spiro of Eubank (42567)
Natasha Strunk of Somerset (42503)
Clay Whitaker of Somerset (42503)
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.